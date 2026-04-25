President Trump Was Just Escorted Out Of the WHCA Dinner

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were set to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where jabs and prime media roasting were expected. There’s been a change, and it’s not good: Trump was escorted out of the event after shots were heard inside the building. Cabinet members in attendance were also escorted out. Katie Pavlich has more:

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Trump was introduced with First Lady 15 mins ish ago Five or so mins after he was seated shots range out: POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting. Everyone immediately hit the floor. Secret Service immediately took POTUS out and a search of the room began. There are thousands of people here.

🚨BREAKING NEWS — SHOTS ALLEGEDLY FIRED — Trump EVACUATED from WHCD pic.twitter.com/8ZVZFe3Oqc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2026

It appears there was an active shooter in the building, but they didn't make it into the room where the dinner was held.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Trump is suddenly evacuated from the correspondents' dinner in the White House after unclear noises were heard pic.twitter.com/k8wEQIDGi3 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 26, 2026

WATCH as POTUS is evacuated👇 pic.twitter.com/KtWFfZicxn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026

UPDATE: It sounded like shots in the room, unclear if it was but being treated as if it were by Secret Service. https://t.co/Juam8N5cIC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

President Trump has been escorted away by Secret Service — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

Shots just range out at the WHCD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

WHAT JUST HAPPENED AT WHCD;



Trump was introduced with First Lady 15 mins ish ago



Five or so mins after he was seated shots range out: POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting.



Everyone immediately hit the floor.



Secret Service immediately took POTUS out… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

Cabinet members have been escorted out of the WHCA with security — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

Security officials evacuated Mike Johnson (R-LA) after a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.



📸: @idreesali114 pic.twitter.com/tugjGlCPA4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

Scott Jennings reports the shooter is dead. President Trump is safe. No one was injured during this incident

LIVE ON CNN NOW - @kaitlancollins confirms a shooter confirmed DEAD at White House correspondents dinner. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026

Katie has more on the matter. It seems like the shots came from law enforcement who were neutralizing a security threat from the lobby:

Hearing now an assailant is dead in lobby, shot by law enforcement. https://t.co/NpWZOgUoH8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

The shots sounded defensive in nature to me, meaning it was a law enforcement officer shooting a threat. The shots were outside of the room at WHCD. https://t.co/B4Ua584NpN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

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