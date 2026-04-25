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Tipsheet

President Trump Was Just Escorted Out Of the WHCA Dinner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 25, 2026 8:45 PM
President Trump Was Just Escorted Out Of the WHCA Dinner
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were set to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where jabs and prime media roasting were expected. There’s been a change, and it’s not good: Trump was escorted out of the event after shots were heard inside the building. Cabinet members in attendance were also escorted out. Katie Pavlich has more:

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Trump was introduced with First Lady 15 mins ish ago 

Five or so mins after he was seated shots range out: POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting. 

Everyone immediately hit the floor.

Secret Service immediately took POTUS out and a search of the room began.

There are thousands of people here.

It appears there was an active shooter in the building, but they didn't make it into the room where the dinner was held.  

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DONALD TRUMP MELANIA TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Scott Jennings reports the shooter is dead. President Trump is safe. No one was injured during this incident 

Katie has more on the matter. It seems like the shots came from law enforcement who were neutralizing a security threat from the lobby:

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