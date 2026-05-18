Wow, TrumpRx Is Going To Save How Much Money for Americans?

President Donald Trump has announced that the TrumpRx initiative to provide affordable medicine to American citizens is set to receive a massive overhaul, with over 600 new generic prescription drugs to be added to the list, leading to huge savings.

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🚨 @POTUS announces a major expansion of https://t.co/qDpny1gZzN to feature more than 600 new generic prescription drugs — delivering even more transparency, choice, and savings for Americans. pic.twitter.com/MuPLuYLSB2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 18, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: HHS Sec. Bobby Kennedy just said it PERFECTLY after President Trump achieves a PLUMMET in Pharma prices with TrumpRx and Most Favored Nations



"Bush promised to do this. Clinton promised to do it. Biden promised to do it. Obama promised to do it."



"PRESIDENT TRUMP… pic.twitter.com/HjmFcURE0z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Because of the huge expansion, American consumers are estimated to save $500 billion on prescription medications over the next decade. Reports indicate that more than 10 million individuals have already visited the site, which has provided more than $400 million in savings in its first few months of operation.

.@POTUS: "https://t.co/qDpny1gZzN has already been visited more than 10 million times, and has saved American consumers over $400M" since its launch.



"Over the next 10 years, @CEA47 estimates that our Most Favored Nation drug policies will save Americans over $500 billion." pic.twitter.com/Lwxd4dr7VQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 18, 2026

U.S. Chief Design Officer @jgebbia gives a live demonstration of today's major https://t.co/qDpny1gZzN expansion pic.twitter.com/kRscXYQYKG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 18, 2026

TrumpRx has given American consumers the ability to compare the best cash prices of medications to get the cheapest option. Long-time Trump critic Mark Cuban has been so enamored with the program that he partnered with and appeared alongside Trump to promote it.

🚨 WOW! President Trump just announced he's working with longtime rival MARK CUBAN (@mcuban) to bring HUNDREDS of new drugs to TrumpRx, driving down even generic drug prices to ROCK BOTTOM



"We have one thing in common. We want the same thing:



We want people BETTER!" pic.twitter.com/dRJKK4czKt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

TrumpRx officially launched in February 2026.

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