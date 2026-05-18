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Tipsheet

Wow, TrumpRx Is Going To Save How Much Money for Americans?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 18, 2026 7:30 PM
Wow, TrumpRx Is Going To Save How Much Money for Americans?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump has announced that the TrumpRx initiative to provide affordable medicine to American citizens is set to receive a massive overhaul, with over 600 new generic prescription drugs to be added to the list, leading to huge savings.

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Because of the huge expansion, American consumers are estimated to save $500 billion on prescription medications over the next decade. Reports indicate that more than 10 million individuals have already visited the site, which has provided more than $400 million in savings in its first few months of operation.

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Related:

BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY HEALTHCARE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

TrumpRx has given American consumers the ability to compare the best cash prices of medications to get the cheapest option. Long-time Trump critic Mark Cuban has been so enamored with the program that he  partnered with and appeared alongside Trump to promote it.

TrumpRx officially launched in February 2026.

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