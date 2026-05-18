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Trump Calls for Investigation Into Maryland Elections After Mail-In Ballot Disaster

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 18, 2026 6:30 PM
Trump Calls for Investigation Into Maryland Elections After Mail-In Ballot Disaster
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

President Donald Trump has called for the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the state of Maryland for sending out mail-in ballots to individuals of the incorrect political party ahead of the state’s closed primary elections.

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After the mistake, the Maryland Board of Elections made the decision to mail out additional correct ballots despite having no ability to indicate which ballots were originally sent out incorrectly. Elections officials have not publicly released a plan for how to invalidate the original ballots.

Dan Cox, a candidate in the gubernatorial race, criticized the decision as it created an environment for “doubling the potential for vote fraud via mail in ballots.”

Trump’s statement laid the blame at the feet of Maryland’s Democrat Governor Wes Moore, saying that the move was “to make sure that Democrats win.”

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP MARYLAND

“In addition, many of these Ballots went to Democrats, so any Republican running in Maryland doesn’t have a chance,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “This was done by the Corrupt Governor of the State, Wes Moore. He allowed this to happen in order to make sure that Democrats win. It never made sense to me that Maryland was considered an automatic Democrat State, but now I see why. I’m sure this has gone on for years.”

“I’m going to ask the Attorney General of the United States, and the DOJ, to bring an immediate investigation into this situation,” Trump added.

The Maryland primary elections will be held on June 23.

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