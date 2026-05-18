Stephen Miller Scorches Thomas Massie Over ICE Funding Votes

Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller scorched Rep. Thomas Massie for his decision to join in with Democrats and oppose the reconciliation bill that prevented ICE from going unfunded.

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Had Massie succeeded in defeating the reconciliation bill right now ICE would be penniless and broke. Democrats’ plan to shutter ICE only failed because Republicans passed the reconciliation bill all Democrats and Massie voted to block. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 18, 2026

ICE and BP would have a budget of ZERO right if Massie had succeeded in killing the reconciliation bill as he tried desperately to do.



Zero. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 18, 2026

The bill that saw the high level of funding needed to support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation effort. With Massie and one other Republican defecting, the bill would go on to pass by just a single vote.

Miller’s comments come on the heels of numerous posts about the Kentucky congressman by Trump in which he has designated him as “the worst Congressman in the history of our country.”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just DROPPED this video going off on Rep. Thomas Massie from the Oval Office, telling MAGA to vote Ed Gallrein tomorrow in KY-04



"We're in a fight against the worst Congressman in the history of our country! His name is Thomas Massie, he's from… pic.twitter.com/rsn2lp4AoA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also joined in on leveling criticism at Massie as he joined Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein on the campaign trail, saying that “at some point being against everything becomes an excuse for accomplishing nothing.”

“President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party,” Hegseth added. “He needs people willing to help him win.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticizes Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) at rally for his challenger, Ed Gallrein: "President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party." pic.twitter.com/cBgAReZ8fi — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2026

Miller and company’s fiery statements are a preview to the primary race between Massie and Gallrein that will be decided tomorrow, May 19.

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