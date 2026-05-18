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Stephen Miller Scorches Thomas Massie Over ICE Funding Votes

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 18, 2026 8:30 PM
Stephen Miller Scorches Thomas Massie Over ICE Funding Votes
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller scorched Rep. Thomas Massie for his decision to join in with Democrats and oppose the reconciliation bill that prevented ICE from going unfunded.

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The bill that saw the high level of funding needed to support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation effort. With Massie and one other Republican defecting, the bill would go on to pass by just a single vote.

Miller’s comments come on the heels of numerous posts about the Kentucky congressman by Trump in which he has designated him as “the worst Congressman in the history of our country.”

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ICE KENTUCKY STEPHEN MILLER THOMAS MASSIE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also joined in on leveling criticism at Massie as he joined Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein on the campaign trail, saying that “at some point being against everything becomes an excuse for accomplishing nothing.”

“President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party,” Hegseth added. “He needs people willing to help him win.

Miller and company’s fiery statements are a preview to the primary race between Massie and Gallrein that will be decided tomorrow, May 19.

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