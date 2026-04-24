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Tipsheet

A Reporter Asked This Question Regarding Iran...and It Set Trump Off

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2026 6:30 AM
A Reporter Asked This Question Regarding Iran...and It Set Trump Off
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump announced a new health care deal yesterday. There was an Oval Office event announcing a Most Favored Nation agreement with Regeneron, but it was this question that revealed vintage Trump. It’s not a real press gaggle until some reporter gets grilled by the president. And yesterday, it was PBS’ White House Correspondent Liz Landers who asked if the president would use nuclear weapons in Iran. Trump was not pleased:

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“Why would a stupid question like that be asked?” he replied. Trump then expounded upon how he decimated the country with conventional munitions and that he wouldn’t use nukes. The use of such weapons are unnecessary.

“A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” he said. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY PBS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Landers is reportedly Jim Acosta's girlfriend. It all makes sense now. 

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