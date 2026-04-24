A Reporter Asked This Question Regarding Iran...and It Set Trump Off

President Trump announced a new health care deal yesterday. There was an Oval Office event announcing a Most Favored Nation agreement with Regeneron, but it was this question that revealed vintage Trump. It’s not a real press gaggle until some reporter gets grilled by the president. And yesterday, it was PBS’ White House Correspondent Liz Landers who asked if the president would use nuclear weapons in Iran. Trump was not pleased:

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.@POTUS to Jim Acosta's girlfriend (@ElizLanders) when she asks one of the dumbest questions ever — if he'd use a nuclear weapon on Iran:



"Why would a stupid question like that be asked?... No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody." pic.twitter.com/U235920fwD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026

“Why would a stupid question like that be asked?” he replied. Trump then expounded upon how he decimated the country with conventional munitions and that he wouldn’t use nukes. The use of such weapons are unnecessary.

“A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” he said.

.@POTUS on Iran: "I think there would be nothing worse than having nuclear holocaust in Europe; London, Paris, various places in Germany — all targeted." pic.twitter.com/zSuQvwh67t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026

Landers is reportedly Jim Acosta's girlfriend. It all makes sense now.

.@howardlutnick: I am honored to say that our partners from @Regeneron have agreed to reshore their production of pharmaceutical drugs, and this is exactly from your pharmaceutical tariffs. That means $448 billion of drug manufacturing is coming to America. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QShoYRlyDL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026

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