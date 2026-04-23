Remember Ilhan Omar's Winery? Something Very Peculiar Just Happened to It

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is attributing her alleged inflated net worth to an accounting mistake. Earlier this year, reports showed that Ms. Omar had accumulated significant wealth, with a net worth in the millions, which raised questions about possible fraud. Subsequently, Nick Shirley’s investigation into a web of Somali-led scams brought new attention to her financial dealings.

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If that’s a true accounting error, then I’m Somali, too. Are you kidding me, lady? There was an error that inflated your assets to $30 million? Please, also, one of the ventures that The Washington Free Beacon investigated in January, a winery, is now closed, days after she supposedly fixed her financial disclosure forms.

🚨BREAKING:



Ilhan Omar’s sham winery LLC was dissolved 9 days after her updated disclosures. pic.twitter.com/I1FDt4cMik — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) April 22, 2026

The backstory via the Free Beacon:

Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, accumulated a net worth at the end of 2024 ranging from at least $6 million to $30 million. Their wealth is derived almost entirely from the value of Mynett’s ownership stake in his two companies that, together, were worth no more than $51,000 at the end of 2023. The exact value of Omar’s personal fortune at the end of 2024 is unclear—lawmakers disclose the value of their holdings and debts in ranges. Still, the figures in Omar’s latest disclosures show that her and her husband’s net worth skyrocketed by at least 3,500 percent in just one year. Omar’s extraordinary accumulation of wealth in 2024 could raise uncomfortable questions for the Minnesota Democrat, who in February told Business Insider that she has been the subject of a "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign" that falsely claims she’s worth millions of dollars. Omar said any insinuation that she’s worth more than a few thousand dollars was "ridiculous" and "categorically false." She also took to X in February, challenging her followers to "maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions." Omar has her husband to thank for catapulting her to multimillionaire status in 2024. Mynett’s California-based winery eStCru LLC and venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital both achieved remarkable financial turnarounds in 2024. At the end of 2023, Mynett’s combined stake in both companies was worth no more than $51,000, the firms had less than $700 across all their bank accounts, and Mynett and his business partner, former DNC adviser Will Hailer, were saddled with lawsuits from investors claiming they defrauded them out of millions of dollars. But by the end of 2024, Mynett’s combined stake in the two firms ballooned to anywhere between $6 and $30 million, and he and Hailer settled the lawsuits with cash settlements, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. Mynett’s business activities have long been a thorn in Omar’s side ever since they married in March 2020. They were both married to other people when they met, but the pair began an affair while Mynett served as a political consultant for Omar’s campaign, which paid his firm a whopping $2.9 million during the 2020 election cycle. But that was a fleeting arrangement. The financial ties between Omar's campaign and her new husband’s firm drew intense public scrutiny, and by the end of 2020, Mynett had exited the political consulting business and teamed up with Hailer to branch out into the winery and venture capital industries.

Please, please, someone help this woman with her finances.

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