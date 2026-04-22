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Tipsheet

Hell Freezes Over As This Prominent Attorney Announces He's Becoming a Republican

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 22, 2026 6:00 AM
Hell Freezes Over As This Prominent Attorney Announces He's Becoming a Republican
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

He’s been a Democrat since 1959. Not anymore. Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has found himself at odds with his party in the Trump era, is making it official: he’s becoming a Republican. You can probably guess why. Besides the numerous legal antics Democrats have pushed, especially on the Russian collusion hoax and impeachment, which has caused him frustration, his former party’s hostility toward Israel has him heading for the exits (via WSJ):

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I am a lifelong Democrat. I started campaigning for the party’s local candidates as a teenager in Brooklyn, N.Y., have been a registered Democrat for 67 years, made speeches for John F. Kennedy as a college student, and can count on one hand the number of Republicans I’ve ever supported for any office.

I still disagree strongly with the GOP on abortion, the separation of church and state, immigration, healthcare and taxes, among other things. Yet I’ve decided to bite the bullet and register as a Republican.

The Democratic Party has become the most anti-Israel party in U.S. history. Last week all but seven Senate Democrats voted for an arms embargo against the Jewish state, and an avowed enemy of Israel, Abdul El-Sayed, is gaining ground in the Democratic campaign for U.S. senator from Michigan.

There is no denying that the hard left, anti-Israel wing of the Democratic Party has moved from the fringe to the mainstream. Until recently there was an age gap, with younger voters more strongly opposing Israel, but recent polls suggest that the trend now includes Democrats of all ages. Republicans have their own antisemitic fringe, but for now it remains a fringe.

I believe that the Democratic Party’s hostility to Israel represents a deeper and more dangerous shift away from the center and toward a radical approach that is bad for America and the free world. So I intend to work hard to prevent the Democrats from gaining control of the House and Senate, and I urge those who share my concerns about the increasing influence of radicalism in the Democratic Party to vote, campaign and contribute for continued Republican control of Congress.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL REPUBLICAN PARTY RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Not everyone is receptive to this announcement: 

Look, this is a free country, and if Dershowitz wants to leave and become an independent because he can't find a home here, that’s his choice. But for him to feel compelled to leave the Democrats over Israel indicates the antisemitism problem on the Left has now reached pandemic levels of bad. 

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