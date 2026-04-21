Watch Sen. Kennedy Absolutely Torched Eric Swalwell on the Senate Floor

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) wasn’t sure he would do this on the Senate floor—he decided to do it anyway. After the Eric Swalwell fiasco, the Louisiana Republican delivered a brief, sharp, but pointed tirade against the California Democrat, saying he doesn’t hate people. He doesn’t like hating people, but if he had a list, Swalwell would be on it.

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“I don't. I do not. When I pray, I pray. God don't let me hate because it is hard up here. It's not worth it,” said Kennedy. "But if I had a short list of people that I would consider hating, Congressman Eric Swalwell would be on it. He has undermined the confidence of the American people in this body,” he added.

🚨 WOW! Sen. John Kennedy just DESTROYED Eric Swalwell straight from the Senate floor



"This is NO country for creepy old men. And Congressman Swalwell, he about to FIND THAT OUT."



"Karma may be slow, but it's almost ALWAYS on TIME."



"Here's my impression of Congressman Eric… pic.twitter.com/rQNnOdq9FD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 20, 2026

Swalwell's life shattered over a single weekend this month, after multiple women accused him of gross sexual misconduct and rape. Four women claimed that Swalwell was inappropriate with them, and two have accused the former congressman of rape. The Justice Department is investigating the most recent accusation against him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is examining the alleged assault that took place in 2024 at a New York City charity event. The reported victim, a former staffer, said this was the second time she was attacked by him, the first being in 2019 when she worked for him.

“Here's my impression of Congressman Eric Swalwell eating an ice cream cone,” added Kennedy, shoving the imaginary cone into his forehead. “You know why I do that? Life is hard, but it's harder when you're stupid.”

The killer line was this:

This is no country for creepy old men. And Congressman Swalwell, he’s about to find that out. Karma may be slow, but it's almost always on time.

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