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LIVE RESULTS: Democrats Pull Off Political Power Grab in Virginia

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 21, 2026 6:30 PM
LIVE RESULTS: Democrats Pull Off Political Power Grab in Virginia
Townhall Media

The moment has arrived, folks. It’s Election Day in Virginia, where voters will either accept or reject a map that’s completely outrageous, but there’s a catch: Democrats won the statewide elections last year. These contests have consequences, so here we are. 

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I generally support gerrymandering in red states, so I have to back this one. That said, it’s kind of silly. The map creates a 10-1 Democrat advantage in the proposed congressional boundaries, but then gets discarded in 2030 for some crazy nonpartisan map. That’s how Barack Obama was able to approve this and appear in some ads.

Early vote totals are coming in, but support for the "yes" side remains lukewarm. Red areas are said to be doing better, but these counts aren’t usually how you judge the night’s outcome. Is there a chance of an upset and voters rejecting this map? Sure, but I wouldn’t bet the house on it. If enough independents and regular voters side with the "no" side, thanks to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s lies and proposed tax hikes, then we’ll see. For now, sit back and watch. Polls close at 7 pm.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA
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The good news is that if the Voting Rights Act is gutted, the South will remain GOP-dominated for generations. Republicans should never take the principled high road here because it won't be rewarded. Indiana Republican traitors refused to gerrymander their map; Virginia responded by going overboard on theirs. Being the better person isn't what we want—it’s about winning. We won't win them all, and maybe things would seem more optimistic if the "no" camp in the national GOP spent some cash here. They did not. George Soros, however, dumped a significant amount of money into it.

Thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, view the live results as they come in below.

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