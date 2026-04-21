LIVE RESULTS: Democrats Pull Off Political Power Grab in Virginia

The moment has arrived, folks. It’s Election Day in Virginia, where voters will either accept or reject a map that’s completely outrageous, but there’s a catch: Democrats won the statewide elections last year. These contests have consequences, so here we are.

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I generally support gerrymandering in red states, so I have to back this one. That said, it’s kind of silly. The map creates a 10-1 Democrat advantage in the proposed congressional boundaries, but then gets discarded in 2030 for some crazy nonpartisan map. That’s how Barack Obama was able to approve this and appear in some ads.

WATCH: Even CNN is admitting how insane the Virginia gerrymander is....



"And just take a look at how this map is structured. What they do is they've taken the heavily Democratic areas in the northern area of Virginia, and they've created five separate districts that basically… pic.twitter.com/pA7nvlnaWL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2026

Early vote totals are coming in, but support for the "yes" side remains lukewarm. Red areas are said to be doing better, but these counts aren’t usually how you judge the night’s outcome. Is there a chance of an upset and voters rejecting this map? Sure, but I wouldn’t bet the house on it. If enough independents and regular voters side with the "no" side, thanks to Governor Abigail Spanberger’s lies and proposed tax hikes, then we’ll see. For now, sit back and watch. Polls close at 7 pm.

VA very general vibe check: turnout is good for NO, especially given what we saw in WI and GA, but not strong enough for anyone to say that YES isn’t still favored.



VA is a blue state and for NO to be favored you'd need something exceptional, which we aren't seeing. — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) April 21, 2026

If Democrats are winning the early vote by only 9 this is going down. https://t.co/74NfONHbcF — Rick Shaftan -- Neighborhood Research and Media (@Shaftan) April 20, 2026

Big upticks in NoVA in the late morning hours. Democrats are starting to see the kind of turnout they need to hang on here, and YES is even more clearly favored than this morning. https://t.co/blqYNDS1Ne — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) April 21, 2026

DARK MONEY: Soros-linked network funnels $64M into Virginia redistricting referendum through groups with no IRS filings on record. https://t.co/R3rXu60x7k — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) April 21, 2026

Curiously, as in the National GOP was completely absent. https://t.co/TtIAmAgS3A — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 21, 2026

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The good news is that if the Voting Rights Act is gutted, the South will remain GOP-dominated for generations. Republicans should never take the principled high road here because it won't be rewarded. Indiana Republican traitors refused to gerrymander their map; Virginia responded by going overboard on theirs. Being the better person isn't what we want—it’s about winning. We won't win them all, and maybe things would seem more optimistic if the "no" camp in the national GOP spent some cash here. They did not. George Soros, however, dumped a significant amount of money into it.

Thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, view the live results as they come in below.

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