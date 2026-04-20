Of Course, the Media Is Going to Fume Over Trump's Latest Remarks About Iran

President Trump isn’t planning to extend the ceasefire, which is about to expire. He again threatened total annihilation, likely to pressure the Iranians into taking this second chance at a deal more seriously, with Vice President JD Vance dispatched to negotiate once more. The liberal media is also sure to storm about it.

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Spoke with President Trump this morning about Iran for 20 minutes.



"If they don't sign this deal, the whole country is going to get blown up," he told me.



The President said that Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan for talks this week. pic.twitter.com/kem9GACE6D — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 19, 2026

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl was first to tee off Sunday, which got shut down by the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Michael Waltz:

🚨 NEW: Mike Waltz just SHUT DOWN ABC’s Jonathan Karl on the media’s fear-mongering ‘war crime’ narrative about President Trump’s military options in Iran.



KARL: “Is he prepared to do what he threatened here?”



“He said, destroy every power plant and every bridge in the country.… pic.twitter.com/6y3eAyJqLU — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 19, 2026

KARL: “Is he prepared to do what he threatened here?” “He said, destroy every power plant and every bridge in the country. Full on, in-depth war, extended in the Middle East. He’s ready for that?” WALTZ: “Well, all options are on the table. Absolutely.” “Unlike his predecessor, President Trump doesn’t publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he’s not going to do, therefore giving them leverage.” “We could take that infrastructure out relatively easily. The Iranian air defenses have been absolutely decimated.” “And just to get ahead of a lot of the critics and hand-wringing, throwing out irresponsible terms like war crimes...attacking, destroying infrastructure that has clearly and historically been used for dual military purposes, is not a war crime.” “We’ve heard that from Democratic lawmakers and it is irresponsible and just flat wrong.”

Another round of this nonsense is coming.

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