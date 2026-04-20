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Tipsheet

Of Course, the Media Is Going to Fume Over Trump's Latest Remarks About Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 20, 2026 6:55 AM
Of Course, the Media Is Going to Fume Over Trump's Latest Remarks About Iran
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Trump isn’t planning to extend the ceasefire, which is about to expire. He again threatened total annihilation, likely to pressure the Iranians into taking this second chance at a deal more seriously, with Vice President JD Vance dispatched to negotiate once more. The liberal media is also sure to storm about it.

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ABC News’ Jonathan Karl was first to tee off Sunday, which got shut down by the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Michael Waltz:

KARL: “Is he prepared to do what he threatened here?”

“He said, destroy every power plant and every bridge in the country. Full on, in-depth war, extended in the Middle East. He’s ready for that?”

WALTZ: “Well, all options are on the table. Absolutely.”

“Unlike his predecessor, President Trump doesn’t publicly take options off the table and tell our adversaries what he’s not going to do, therefore giving them leverage.” 

“We could take that infrastructure out relatively easily. The Iranian air defenses have been absolutely decimated.”

“And just to get ahead of a lot of the critics and hand-wringing, throwing out irresponsible terms like war crimes...attacking, destroying infrastructure that has clearly and historically been used for dual military purposes, is not a war crime.”

“We’ve heard that from Democratic lawmakers and it is irresponsible and just flat wrong.”

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNITED NATIONS

Another round of this nonsense is coming. 

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