The Dems' Virginia Redistricting Push Still in Limbo As Election Day Nears

As George Will once said, long before the Trump era, public opinion is like shifting sand; therefore, there are no permanent victories in our system of government. That’s a good thing. It also means that what we say one month could be very different from the next, and that might have been the case for Virginia voters. Democrats want a 10-1 advantage in the latest congressional map. It will be up to the voters to decide next Tuesday.

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In late March, the pro-gerrymander outlook didn’t look good. Voters didn’t like it, including a healthy number of Democrats. Now, things are looking different, or are they? (via WSET):

A new poll indicates that voters in Virginia could approve changes to congressional district maps during the April 21 redistricting referendum. According to a survey conducted by George Mason University in partnership with The Washington Post, a majority of voters say they plan to vote “yes” on the upcoming referendum. The poll also found that more than 60 percent of registered voters in the Commonwealth said they are certain they will participate in the vote. When asked how they plan to vote, 53 percent of respondents said they support changing the current congressional map, while 44 percent said they plan to vote “no.” Political analyst Dr. David Richards said the referendum is drawing unusual levels of attention for a special election, which typically sees lower voter turnout.

Democrats have invested millions in this referendum, even featuring some prominent figures like Barack Obama, who was opposed to this kind of thing—something Republicans have highlighted in their counter ads. It’s confusing voters, apparently, and Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s sharp decline in approval ratings, along with limited grassroots support, has some Democrats still feeling uneasy. The ‘uphill climb’ narrative has been mentioned before in Virginia, which usually leads to blue wipeouts.

At this point, it’s all about reminding voters what’s at stake, which is why on Thursday, our own Larry O’Connor attended a vote ‘NO’ rally in Loudoun County with former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

This is the moment.



Tomorrow—Thursday, April 16 at 4:00 PM—we’re coming together in force at 750 Miller Drive SE in Leesburg for a major VOTE NO Rally, and I want you there.



This isn’t just another event. It’s a line in the sand.



Join @GovernorVA74 Glenn Youngkin,… pic.twitter.com/6L2LgAKSbI — Loudoun County Republican Committee (@LoudounGOP) April 16, 2026

Today, CPAC brought together grassroots leaders and was joined by Governor Glenn Youngkin, Mike Clancy, John Fredericks, and Larry O’Connor for the VOTE NO Rally in Leesburg!



Virginians must VOTE NO! pic.twitter.com/3BqjlGSRpx — CPAC (@CPAC) April 16, 2026

It was an honor to attend the vote NO rally held by the @Virginia10GOP. It was a great crowd. Thank you @LarryOConnor, @MikeClancyVA @jfradioshow for hosting this great rally. The polls are tight and we can defeat this egregious gerrymandering. Vote NO between now and April 21! pic.twitter.com/PraSJE3iFQ — Julie Perry for Congress (VA-10) (@Julie4Virginia) April 16, 2026

What an honor to have @GlennYoungkin at the @cpac Vote No Rally. He is beloved in Virginia. A strong leader who made our communities safer and brought jobs and investments to Virginia. pic.twitter.com/HuM9OWwdaH — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) April 17, 2026

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Over 100 Loudoun residents showed up in force in Leesburg yesterday to say one thing: VOTE NO.



With @GovernorVA74 Glenn Youngkin, @LarryOConnor of @WMALDC, @mercedesschlapp, and John Fredericks of @jfradioshow and @MikeClancyVA the message was clear—this redistricting referendum… pic.twitter.com/3jutOT20qK — Loudoun County Republican Committee (@LoudounGOP) April 17, 2026

We'll know on April 21, but if the Supreme Court strikes down a key provision in the Voting Rights Act, Democrats could lose the entire South, making this push moot.

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