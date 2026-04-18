I'm Sure Republicans Were Happy to Hear This News Regarding Their 2026 Midterm Plans

It’s time to fix bayonets. The 2026 midterm season is about to kick into a higher gear, and the Republicans are readying at least $340 million to protect their Senate majority. It won’t be easy, given the history of it all: seldom does the party in power gain seats during a midterm election (via NYT):

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The leading super PAC for Senate Republicans is unveiling a nearly $350 million plan to preserve control of the Senate, aiming tens of millions of dollars at red-leaning states including Alaska, Iowa and Ohio as the midterm elections grow more competitive. Top officials at the group, the Senate Leadership Fund, described its spending priorities to The New York Times, revealing what Republicans see as an eight-state battleground in 2026. The super PAC is reserving television time to defend five Senate seats held by Republicans: Ohio, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa and Alaska. It is also targeting three Democratic-held seats in Michigan, Georgia and New Hampshire. The ads are set to begin airing in early September. […] In an interview, Mr. Latcham ]Alex Latcham, the executive director of the Senate Leadership Fund] outlined $300 million in planned new spending across seven states this fall. The $300 million figure includes $271 million for television, digital and streaming ads, with the rest going to mail and other get-out-the-vote operations. The group announced plans in January to spend $42 million in Maine to re-elect Senator Susan Collins. All told, the super PAC is allocating $236 million to defend the five Republican-held seats, compared with $106 million targeting the Democratic ones. Mr. Latcham framed the investment as only an “initial reservation” to secure better ad rates.

And don’t forget that there’s President Trump’s super PAC, which has hundreds of millions in the war chest, and yes, they, too, are spending it on midterm races. Miriam Adelson, Sheldon Adelson’s widow, just cut a check of $40 million for the GOP effort to keep their majorities.

JUST IN - Israeli megadonor Miriam Adelson gives $40 million to Republican super PACs for midterm elections.https://t.co/vOrbHImK1Y — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2026

On Monday, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is holding a 2026 midterm war meeting at the Waldorf Astoria (via Politico):

White House chief of staff SUSIE WILES and JAMES BLAIR are convening dozens of Republican political consultants from across the country at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington on Monday, according to a person familiar with the plan and granted anonymity to describe it. The gathering comes as the White House and its allies intensify preparations for a challenging midterm cycle and is aimed at sharing data and strategy as well as aligning operatives on how best to support candidates, the person said. The Waldorf meeting — on the heels of President DONALD TRUMP’s announcement that Blair would temporarily step down as deputy chief of staff to lead the president’s political operation — reflects a new phase of coordination between the White House and the broader Republican political apparatus, with a clear eye toward holding the House and the Senate — the latter increasingly viewed by some allies as being more realistic. The meeting follows an earlier strategy session in February at the Capitol Hill Club, where Wiles, Blair and other top Trump political advisers huddled with Cabinet officials on how to sharpen the GOP’s midterm messaging and better sell Trump’s agenda. Taken together, the sessions underscore growing urgency inside the White House about the midterms and concerns around energy prices and cost of living exacerbated by the Iran war. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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This will still be a challenge. The only exception I can think of regarding midterm elections for the party in power is 2002, when President Bush gained control of the Senate. The GOP also increased its numbers in the House that cycle. Trump is a lightning rod: he energizes our base but also the Democrats, which is why the redistricting referendum in Virginia might not go as planned.

That’s why I want the Senate to eliminate the filibuster in order to pass DHS funding, the Save America Act, and a variety of other MAGA agenda items considered ‘near-impossible’ because of the 60-vote threshold. Give our people plenty to defend and bring home to their constituents, especially the Save America Act, which will make sure Democrats can't use illegal alien voters to disrupt our elections.

Do something, guys.

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