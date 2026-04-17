Politico Had Swalwell Dead to Rights in 2019. What Happened?

Eric Swalwell probably experienced one of the fastest and most brutal political downfalls in American history. He’s seen as a rising star—or at least was, according to the media—who quickly went from success to disgrace in less than five minutes. Last weekend, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape, leading him to withdraw from the California governor’s race, where he was the frontrunner. On Tuesday, another woman accused Swalwell of raping her in 2018. The Justice Department is now investigating these allegations.

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Everyone knew. You don’t get scalped this face without everyone knowing, and Politico seemed to have known about Swalwell’s skeletons in 2019 but did nothing about it. Why? By the time they were reportedly ready to publish this story, Swalwell had dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Yeah, remember how cringeworthy that was? Also, nice work, guys. You let an alleged serial abuser get away:

One note on the Swalwell stuff - (this isn’t confirmed) but a reporter with Politico was working on verifying the rumors on Swalwell when he was running for President. (he’s no longer with the publication) Two days before he was scheduled to sit down with this reporter Swalwell… — Michael Trujillo (@mikehtrujillo) April 16, 2026

So Politico had Swalwell dead to rights in 2019, only to drop the story because he dropped his presidential campaign.



"The energy disappeared to potentially take him out."



Swalwell, apparently emboldened, then went on to (allegedly) assault more women.



Good job, Politico! https://t.co/B77sd9ZuQw pic.twitter.com/vIZUhpAe3D — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 16, 2026

...This was just after the wall-to-wall Kavanaugh stories with Swalwell leading the mob. However, Trujuillo said "we had to make sure he couldn’t get away like he did in 2020." Well, he didn't really "get away" in 2020, right? The media let him go, according to your account... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 16, 2026

...As a Democratic strategist with past ties to Hillary Clinton and others, it is a curious rationalization that he would have simply "slithered back" to his "safe house seat." It was a safe seat because of the Democratic establishment and an enabling media.… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 16, 2026

The Democratic Party remains the most visible political organization that abuses women, and they can do so with impunity, as they have many allies in the media to help them bury the bodies.

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