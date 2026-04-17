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Tipsheet

Politico Had Swalwell Dead to Rights in 2019. What Happened?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2026 6:50 AM
Politico Had Swalwell Dead to Rights in 2019. What Happened?
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Eric Swalwell probably experienced one of the fastest and most brutal political downfalls in American history. He’s seen as a rising star—or at least was, according to the media—who quickly went from success to disgrace in less than five minutes. Last weekend, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape, leading him to withdraw from the California governor’s race, where he was the frontrunner. On Tuesday, another woman accused Swalwell of raping her in 2018. The Justice Department is now investigating these allegations. 

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Everyone knew. You don’t get scalped this face without everyone knowing, and Politico seemed to have known about Swalwell’s skeletons in 2019 but did nothing about it. Why? By the time they were reportedly ready to publish this story, Swalwell had dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Yeah, remember how cringeworthy that was? Also, nice work, guys. You let an alleged serial abuser get away:

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ ERIC SWALWELL POLITICO

The Democratic Party remains the most visible political organization that abuses women, and they can do so with impunity, as they have many allies in the media to help them bury the bodies. 

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Other Shoe Drops: We Know Why Sen. Ruben Gallego Has Been So Nervous Since Swalwell's Downfall Matt Vespa
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