RFK Jr. Had No Idea What This Dem Rep Was Saying...and He's Not Alone

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing a tough challenge on Capitol Hill. He hasn’t testified before Congress in months, so defending his positions, the MAHA agenda, and some of the HHS cuts turned into a fierce confrontation. While the media and Democrats hoped he would stray from his message, they even admitted he’s remained consistent (via WaPo):

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Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his controversial record leading the nation’s health department, as Democrats argued his changes on vaccines threatened public health in America and pushed back against his proposed budget cuts. On Thursday, Kennedy kicked off a marathon of seven congressional hearings where lawmakers grilled him for the first time in more than seven months. The hearings will continue through next week. Kennedy’s health department has recently undergone a major leadership shake-up, and he’s leaned into his messaging around food and nutrition as GOP pollsters warn of the political risks of vaccine skepticism ahead of the midterms. But for hours on Thursday, lawmakers quizzed him on vaccines, fraud in federal government programs and the budget request for his department.

That doesn’t mean some fireworks went off, like when Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) asked this question, which left the HHS secretary aghast—he didn’t know what she was talking about:

🚨 OMG. Sec. Bobby Kennedy is RUNNING CIRCLES around the Democrats right now



REP. SEWELL: You're NOT a doctor, you have no medical degree!



RFK: 24 of the 26 HHS Secretaries have not had medical degrees.



SEWELL: Have you ever re-parented a black child?



RFK: I don't even know… pic.twitter.com/Sqs1KEbq5V — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

REP. SEWELL: You're NOT a doctor, you have no medical degree! RFK: 24 of the 26 HHS Secretaries have not had medical degrees. SEWELL: Have you ever re-parented a black child? RFK: I don't even know what that phrase MEANS. I'm not gonna answer something I didn't say. SEWELL: You said it. RFK: I'd like to hear the recording! I don't even know what it means!

The man is calm and collected; most Trump officials know how to play this game, even the ones who have been fired for other things.