GOP Senator Warns TPS Extension for Haitians Isn't Passing the Senate

More than a dozen Republican traitors in the House voted yesterday to extend Temporary Protected Status to hundreds of thousands of Haitians. There were cheers on the House floor, but this isn’t a unicameral legislative body, folks. The Senate has to approve, and they’re not going to do it.

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Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) just told the panicans in the House their amnesty victory is short-lived—The Senate isn’t backing this motion:

It’s called TEMPORARY protected status (TPS) for a reason.



The Senate will not expand TPS. The House’s bill is an insult to the millions of people patiently waiting in line & a tacit approval of Biden’s border invasion where TPS became de facto amnesty. Republicans will not… — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 17, 2026

The Senate will not expand TPS. The House’s bill is an insult to the millions of people patiently waiting in line & a tacit approval of Biden’s border invasion where TPS became de facto amnesty. Republicans will not continue to allow wage suppressing illegal migration to destroy working Americans with high prices, healthcare shortages, housing scarcity, and degradation of our social safety nets.

I’m sorry, guys—this is a dead end.

I don’t want to hear sob stories or excuses—I don’t care. Illegal aliens are being sent back. If anyone is to blame, it’s Joe Biden, whose open border policies created this chaos deliberately. It was meant to entrap people into these stories.

We’ve heard from nursing homes in our district that will lose skilled and dedicated nursing staff if TPS is not renewed. These are Haitian immigrants who are working, paying taxes and contributing to our economy and fulfilling a healthcare need. To strip them of their status and… pic.twitter.com/bfHIoiIrHS — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) April 15, 2026

Nope. Au revoir.

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