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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Shredded This Former Dem Rep's Iran Cheerleading on CNN Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2026 1:30 AM
Scott Jennings Shredded This Former Dem Rep's Iran Cheerleading on CNN Last Night
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Scott Jennings asked former Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) a straightforward question last night: Do you want to see the United States defeat Iran? It was a reasonable question since Demmings took on the role of press secretary for the Iranian regime last night. Democrats get upset over anything Trump does, so this justified war of self-defense has caused many wild tirades from the Left. 

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First, it’s clear Democrats only care about wins when they’re in power. Second, can we stop acting like any Democrat right now would have had the courage to do what Trump did to Iran? Under Democrats, Tehran would have nuclear weapons. They’re a party that’s too weak to protect us, but it was this part of CNN’s panel last night that Jennings had to ask Val this question, and he shut her down.

DEMINGS: “Negotiations failed. We don't know if they will start up again. There's a blockade. Yes, and it's effective. But it's not benefiting the United States...”

So where is the victory there?

JENNINGS: Can I ask you a question?

“Do you want us to win? Do you want us to defeat these people?”

DEMINGS: “I always want the U.S. to win...” 

JENNINGS: Because it sounds to me like you are cheering for a bad outcome. 

DEMINGS: Could you define what win looks like?

JENNINGS: Can you? Because all you can seem to do is define is negativity. Here’s what a win looks like: these fanatics don’t get a nuclear weapon! Period, Full Stop. That’s a win.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS

The negotiations failed because the Iranians wanted them to fail. And tankers are now heading to the Gulf of America since we produce more oil than Saudi Arabia. NATO could have helped with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz weeks ago. They chose to do nothing, like most European nations these days. The blockade has shut down Iranian oil production. They can’t ship it, and their refineries have to reduce output, which is a loss for them. Now, we’re targeting their banking assets through Operation Economic Fury. 

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