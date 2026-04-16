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Tipsheet

'I Dig It': Maine's Dem Senate Hopeful Apparently Likes Watching Jewish People Die

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2026 6:50 AM
'I Dig It': Maine's Dem Senate Hopeful Apparently Likes Watching Jewish People Die
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

The New York Times published a detailed article about how national Democrats are losing enthusiasm for Maine’s Senate race. Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins is at risk, but the leading candidate in the Democratic primary is an oyster farmer with Nazi tattoos, who also trained with an Antifa-like militia. He apologized for getting the tattoo, removed it, then withdrew the apology, and now appears to suggest that his military service turned him into a Nazi, or something similar. 

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Now, he apparently liked what he saw watching a Hamas raid that led to the deaths of Israeli soldiers (via Jewish Insider):

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner repeatedly praised the tactics used by Hamas terrorists in comments made about a graphic video of a Hamas raid into Israel in 2014, in which terrorists killed at least five Israeli soldiers.

In archived posts from his now-deleted Reddit profile under the username “P-Hustle,” Platner commented on a video post titled “Helmet Footage from Hamas cross-border raid,” which showed the attack on multiple Israeli soldiers.

The original video, also now deleted but still archived, was posted by a YouTube channel called Sabah on July 29, 2014, with the description, “Secret footage shows the storming of a settlement by the Qassam Brigades and the killing of 10 soldiers.” The description and comments in the Reddit thread appear to match a raid by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades on a military base near Kibbutz Nahal Oz the day prior.

According to a text description of the video and the raid shared online, the video includes footage of the shootings of several Israeli soldiers, at least one of whom is screaming as the terrorists attempt to kidnap him.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTIFA HAMAS MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

Despite this, he remains the frontrunner for the nomination, with his camp acting as if the primary is over and now focusing on the general. What’s next? Satanic jewelry. Oh wait…

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