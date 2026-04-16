'I Dig It': Maine's Dem Senate Hopeful Apparently Likes Watching Jewish People Die

The New York Times published a detailed article about how national Democrats are losing enthusiasm for Maine’s Senate race. Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins is at risk, but the leading candidate in the Democratic primary is an oyster farmer with Nazi tattoos, who also trained with an Antifa-like militia. He apologized for getting the tattoo, removed it, then withdrew the apology, and now appears to suggest that his military service turned him into a Nazi, or something similar.

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Now, he apparently liked what he saw watching a Hamas raid that led to the deaths of Israeli soldiers (via Jewish Insider):

SCOOP @J_Insider via @marcrod97: "‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of murders of Israeli soldiers"https://t.co/eStA2dVDsW — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 15, 2026

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner repeatedly praised the tactics used by Hamas terrorists in comments made about a graphic video of a Hamas raid into Israel in 2014, in which terrorists killed at least five Israeli soldiers. In archived posts from his now-deleted Reddit profile under the username “P-Hustle,” Platner commented on a video post titled “Helmet Footage from Hamas cross-border raid,” which showed the attack on multiple Israeli soldiers. The original video, also now deleted but still archived, was posted by a YouTube channel called Sabah on July 29, 2014, with the description, “Secret footage shows the storming of a settlement by the Qassam Brigades and the killing of 10 soldiers.” The description and comments in the Reddit thread appear to match a raid by Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades on a military base near Kibbutz Nahal Oz the day prior. According to a text description of the video and the raid shared online, the video includes footage of the shootings of several Israeli soldiers, at least one of whom is screaming as the terrorists attempt to kidnap him.

Despite this, he remains the frontrunner for the nomination, with his camp acting as if the primary is over and now focusing on the general. What’s next? Satanic jewelry. Oh wait…

YIKES: Graham Platner sends staff wearing SATANIC OCCULT jewelry to scream at people to stop them from asking questions.



They have her read directly from a scripted note card.



This is WEIRD and NOT NORMAL. pic.twitter.com/ym5gMvkTDy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2026

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