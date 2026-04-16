ICE Does a Triple Pick-Up of Illegals in Minnesota...and Their Crimes Are Henious

The funding dispute over the Department of Homeland Security remains unsettled, although TSA agents and other civilian employees affected by the Democrat-led shutdown are still receiving pay. Congressional Republicans, perceiving that Democrats are not serious about reaching an agreement, plan to fund the agency for at least three years through reconciliation. Meanwhile, the pursuit of illegal aliens continues, with some of the most problematic being captured by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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It takes us back to Minnesota, where federal immigration agents arrested three child predators. It was a triple raid, which highlights that four years of open-border chaos have really brought some bad elements into the country. These men have raped children, but for some reason, Democrats want to keep them here:

HSI special agents arrested Rene Rosario-Miranda, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of third-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, in Worthington, Minnesota. HSI special agents also arrested Axel Javier Martinez-Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, in Worthington, Minnesota. Martinez-Castillo whose criminal history includes the sexual assault of a 7-year-old. HSI agents additionally arrested Rene Flores-Lue in Luverne, Minnesota. Flores-Lue, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, a convicted rapist of a 5-year-old.

“In one day, ICE law enforcement arrested three convicted child predators in Minnesota,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “These sickos can no longer prey on innocent children. No one should want these dirtbags in their communities. President Trump and Secretary Mullin are putting the safety of children first.”

The suspects were arrested on April 14.

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