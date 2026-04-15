What Nancy Pelosi Said About Eric Swalwell Is Flat-Out Unbelievable

It’s simply not believable. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed she had no idea that former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was a reported master creep who allegedly engaged in highly inappropriate behavior with women, including rape. One former staffer said she was attacked by the former congressman twice—once in 2019, when she worked for him, and again at a 2024 charity event in New York City, which is how the Manhattan District Attorney’s office got involved in this circus.

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Pelosi was asked by a journalist if she knew about one of her top men’s proclivities. She denied it, of course. Lady, it’s just not believable (via Fox News):

A flustered Nancy Pelosi denies that Democrats knew what Swalwell was doing and turned a blind eye:



Pelosi: “Absolutely not true."



Interviewer: "You had no idea?"



Pelosi: “None whatsoever."



Sure thing, Nance. pic.twitter.com/MmVHf3Wt3x — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

🚨Pelosi CAUGHT LYING: She immediately got exposed for secretly demanding Swalwell drop out and resign.



It didn't even take 24 hours for her lie to get ripped to shreds.



She gave Swalwell the Biden treatment. pic.twitter.com/6SXVjGNHpQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2026

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied having any knowledge of sexual misconduct and rape accusations against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., after four women came forward. Swalwell announced on Monday his plans to resign from the House amid a looming expulsion vote threat. When asked by journalist Frank Sesno whether she knew about the allegations before bombshell stories came out from CNN and The San Francisco Chronicle over the weekend, Pelosi replied: "I had none whatsoever." […] She admitted Swalwell’s resignation announcement Monday was a "smart decision" and the "right thing to do" after a wave of sexual harassment allegations threatened to force his ouster in Congress. Four women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, including one former staffer who alleges the congressman raped her when she was too intoxicated to consent.

Another woman came forward yesterday claiming that Swalwell brutally raped her in 2018. Swalwell resigned from Congress later that afternoon. He had previously dropped out of the race for California governor after being the frontrunner.