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Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson Says This Dem Rep Has to Go

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 15, 2026 6:30 AM
Speaker Johnson Says This Dem Rep Has to Go
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker Mike Johnson is probably happy that Reps. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) are no longer in Congress. Gonzalez was already out after losing his primary, which was complicated by a personal scandal involving a reported affair with a female staffer that ended with her suicide. Swalwell’s entire career fell apart in less than three days amid rape and sexual misconduct allegations. These two were part of a growing movement on the Hill to expel these members. 

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Johnson is a process guy, so the hit list for the House got whittled down big league with these resignations. That doesn’t mean the furor has subsided—these two guys were bad news, Swalwell, especially. Yet, one House member, a Democrat, has been through the process and a lengthy investigation, so Mr. Johnson has no qualms about his feelings over Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) getting the boot.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Cherfilus-McCormick came under fire for reportedly stealing millions in FEMA aid. Even the most left-wing voices in the House couldn’t defend her. The initial plan for Democrats was to throw Swalwell to the wolves if it meant dragging Republicans through the mud, with Republicans. Gonzalez and Cory Mills (R-FL) are on the chopping block. The board has changed again.

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