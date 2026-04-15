Senate Republicans Hold Firm in Motion to Rein in Trump's Iran Campaign

Senate Republicans held firm against another attempt to curb Operation Epic Fury. Once again, the corrupt media is taking President Trump’s ‘annihilation’ post about Iran too literally. Did it not bring Tehran to the table? Did it not lead to a ceasefire? Yes, and yes, so everyone should just shut up.

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What we also knew was that this band of terrorists was never going to agree to a deal, so the ceasefire continues, but we’ve blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, choking off Iran’s oil trade. Tankers are now heading toward the Gulf of America. The vote was 52-47, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joining Democrats and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) joining Republicans. Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV) did not vote, according to The Washington Post:

The Senate rejected a resolution Wednesday to block President Donald Trump from ordering further strikes on Iran, even as Republicans raised increasing concerns about the war. The vote was the latest test of lawmakers’ support for the unpopular conflict since Trump threatened last week to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization.” Democrats have forced votes on three other war powers resolutions since the war’s start, all of which have failed. […] Some Republicans who opposed the resolutions have expressed growing concern about Congress’s lack of input on the war as it approaches the two-month mark — an important legal deadline. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 — the law Democrats are using to force the votes — also requires presidents to remove U.S. forces from any conflict that Congress has not authorized within 60 days. Trump can obtain a 30-day extension if he certifies that it is an “unavoidable military necessity.” Trump predicted shortly after the war started that it would be over within four or five weeks, but the 60-day deadline, which arrives May 1, is rapidly approaching.

We’re going to have more of this, as Democrats vow to press this issue every week. Trump said that the war is basically over, which is based on our military objectives for Epic Fury being met.

Also, Democrats, please shut it. It’s as if we don’t remember how you all acted when Obama bombed Libya.

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