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Tipsheet

Would Dems Have Expelled Swalwell If He'd Stayed? Yes, But for Other Reasons

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 6:30 AM
Would Dems Have Expelled Swalwell If He'd Stayed? Yes, But for Other Reasons
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), having nothing left to lose, finally decided to resign from Congress. He didn’t specify when, so stay tuned. However, he’s indicated that he’s leaving. Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX), who was already planning to leave after losing in a primary following an affair with a staffer that led to her suicide. Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL) and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) are also at risk for ethics violations; Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of stealing millions from FEMA. These four were likely the target of the purge, probably the only motion with substantial bipartisan support. 

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So, what would have happened? Well, given what was brewing before Swalwell decided to call it quits, Democrats were scheming—what else is new—on how this could also damage Republicans. Cherfilus-McCormick is a lost cause who has been investigated, and the results were terrible. When even the most left-wing members of the caucus can’t defend her, you know she’s finished. Democrats were hoping to drag Mills and Gonzalez through the mud and were willing to sacrifice Swalwell to make that happen. 

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After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next? Matt Vespa
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Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL FLORIDA REPUBLICAN PARTY

Politics is no longer about statecraft. It’s war by other means. It’s the organization of our animosities. We’re all in the gutter. Screw the moral high ground—winning is all that matters, no matter what. Though, as you see with Swalwell, it’s to a point. 

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After the Fall of Swalwell, Is This Dem Rep Next? Matt Vespa
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