Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress

Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today
Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today
ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative Bias
ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative...
Here's What Scott Bessent Said About Cutting the Interest Rates Right Now. Will Trump Agree?
Here's What Scott Bessent Said About Cutting the Interest Rates Right Now. Will...
Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump
Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
Midterm Polling Gives Senate Republicans a Path to Victory
Midterm Polling Gives Senate Republicans a Path to Victory
Today Would Be a Great Day to Expel Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Today Would Be a Great Day to Expel Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
VIP
Complaint Filed with FEC Over Gun Control Group's Alleged Fundraising Shenanigans
Complaint Filed with FEC Over Gun Control Group's Alleged Fundraising Shenanigans
The Media Patting Its Own Back Begins Anew
The Media Patting Its Own Back Begins Anew
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to Their Voters
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to...
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait...
President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence
President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigration
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigrati...
The Potential Cancer Breakthrough Big Pharma Doesn't Want You to Know About
The Potential Cancer Breakthrough Big Pharma Doesn't Want You to Know About
Tipsheet

Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 3:35 PM
Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As the Japanese say, ‘sayonara.’ Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has officially resigned from Congress amid a wave of controversy that ended his political career in less than 72 hours. He withdrew from the California gubernatorial race on Sunday and announced his resignation from Congress last night. A specific departure date has not been set. Earlier today, another woman claimed she was brutally raped by Swalwell in 2018. This afternoon, Swalwell’s departure became official. He’s gone… now. 

Advertisement

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) was especially aggressive in making sure Swalwell didn’t hang around the House. 

The California liberal and former frontrunner in California’s gubernatorial primary was blindsided by a wave of sexual misconduct and rape allegations that resulted in him losing all of his endorsements and prompted an official investigation by the Manhattan DA’s office. 

A former staffer of Swalwell alleges she was assaulted by the congressman twice: once in 2019 when she worked for him, and again at a 2024 charity event in New York City. She was no longer on his staff when the second accusation occurred. It was over—no one is writing checks to a candidate under investigation for sexual assault. 

Jen Van Laar at RedState clued us in on what's going on, as California Democrats scramble:

Tuesday's Politico's California Playbook covered the latest about Dems jockeying to fill the power vacuum:

California Democrats are maneuvering quickly in the aftermath of Swalwell’s precipitous fall.

Even before he announced his resignation from Congress on Monday, the race to succeed him was underway …. Contenders to fill his solidly blue Bay Area seat include state Sen. Aisha Wahab and Bay Area Rapid Transit board president Melissa Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Swalwell’s collapse is forcing California’s political establishment to reassess who to support for governor. Powerful labor unions, interest groups and consultants had lined up behind Swalwell’s campaign in recent weeks as his campaign appeared to gain momentum.

Within hours of his resignation, there were at least five new polls funded by outside super PACs underway to assess the remaining field, strategists told Playbook. As one prominent Sacramento power player, granted anonymity to speak freely, quipped, those powerful interests are now “picking through the trash bin to see what’s salvageable.”

Recommended

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS CRIME ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

H/T RedState

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today Matt Vespa
With The Strait of Hormuz Closed, Europe's Plan Is to Simply Not Use Energy Dmitri Bolt
Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz Dmitri Bolt
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to Their Voters Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement