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Spencer Pratt Details What It Was Like to Stand Next to a Real Life Monster: Karen Bass

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 13, 2026 12:00 PM
Spencer Pratt Details What It Was Like to Stand Next to a Real Life Monster: Karen Bass
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt described what it was like standing next to a real-life monster during last week’s mayoral debate against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. 

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Pratt revealed that not only was he debating a “monster,” but that the event was actually his first debate ever, one in which he proceeded to tear into his opponents, mercilessly forcing the Democratic candidates to confront the disaterous consequences of their own policies. 

He also said that he caught Mayor Bass trying to read his notes before the debate began, an ironic detail given what many observers described as abysmal performances from both Bass and fellow left-wing candidate, L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

"What was it like when you got there? Did you have to sit in a green room before you guys went on air in the studio together?"

"So they put me, they said it was the best room, but they put me in the basement, which it was, you know, so that was, that was funny," Pratt said. "I was in the basement, but it was a beautiful basement. And when I got to come up from the basement, I was in a hallway and she had her amazing LAPDs, you know, security team, all secure in the hallway. And I could hear her voice."

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"And it was like out of a scary movie. So I'm thinking, this is surreal. Cause you know, I've never been near a real life monster, you know, this is out of a scary movie," he continued. 

And so we go out there and we stand next to each other. We set up and they go, okay, we'll be here for five minutes. I'm like, five minutes? They're counting down like four minutes. And she looks over at me and she goes, you've done this before. And I go, a debate? And she's like, yeah. I was like, no, it's my first one. And she's like, oh, your first one like this? I'm like, no, my first debate ever. She's like, you didn't do them at the university? I was like, no, I didn't do debates at the university. She's like, oh, wow. And I'm thinking to myself, lady, I'm gonna eat you alive right now. And then I saw that she was looking at my notepad.

"And so to throw her off, I just start writing my kid's names and my wife's name, my parents' name, just to confuse her if she's trying to cheat off my notepad," he added.

This comes after the second mayoral debate between the three candidates was canceled when both Mayor Bass and City Councilwoman Raman dropped out at the last minute without explanation. Still, many observers believe the reason was obvious: neither wanted to face Pratt again after he dominated the first debate and surged in the polls afterward. 

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The last thing his opponents likely wanted was another opportunity for him to put their records and incompetence under the spotlight.

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