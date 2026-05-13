The Democrats' Response to Losing at the Virginia Supreme Court Just Escalated

Democrats are not coping well with the Virginia Supreme Court rightly ruling against their redistricting referendum, a move that sought to disenfranchise the state's Republican voters. In response, they've proposed lowering the retirement age for the state Supreme Court and packing it with Leftists who will rule in their favor, looking at "judicial reform" across the country (read: packing state and federal courts with Leftists), and even trying to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, a move that will get laughed out of SCOTUS shortly.

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But now attorney Marc Elias has a new plan: nuke the entirety of the Virginia state government.

VA Const.



"whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal." pic.twitter.com/JRKMRqMQzF — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 12, 2026

Incredible. Democrats control the governorship, both chambers of the state legislature, and the state supreme court. And that's not good enough because Democrats lost one ruling that blatantly violated Virginia's laws and state constitution.

Democrats: Win the Governorship, Lieut. Gov, AG, both chambers of state legislature.



[One decision from the state Supreme Court goes 4-3 against them]



Democrats: THE TREE OF LIBERTY IS WATERED WITH THE BLOOD OF TYRANTS — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 12, 2026

Democrats believe in one thing: power. Anything — any laws, constitutions, courts, or politicians — who get in the way must be destroyed.

Bad news for Abigail Spanberger. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 12, 2026

And all the Democrats in the House of Delegates and the state Senate.

65% of voters voted to add the redistricting process to VAs constitution in 2020. Democrats ignored that process and had their new map thrown out by the Supreme Court.



Now after that ruling, you're calling for the overthrow of the Commonwealth.



You guys truly have lost it. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) May 12, 2026

Truly. For all their bloviating about "the will of the voters," they sure seem to ignore the will of the voters from 2020, who wanted a bipartisan commission and changed the state constitution to reflect those wishes.

On top of that, no matter how you feel about Abigail Spanberger's win, Virginia voters did elect her and a Democrat-controlled legislature. This would undermine the will of those voters, too.

Oh no big deal.



Marc Elias just wants to abolish the entire Virginia government because the Supreme Court wouldn't let them violate the Constitution to draw a 10D-1R map.



All to save democracy of course. https://t.co/KvuzkFGItP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2026

To "save democracy."

Marc Elias has reached the "publicly calling for the abolition of the Virginia state government" stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome.



Much norms. Very democracy. Such rule of law. https://t.co/hRD6PGYNQI — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 12, 2026

The "norms" crowd is very quiet about all of this.

We've so thoroughly shattered the minds of Libtards that their top-tier lawyers are now tweeting about starting a literal revolution in Virginia because they lost a court case on procedural grounds.



The irony, of course, is that Marc's revolution would immediately devolve into a… https://t.co/UmvcmDNcsR — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) May 12, 2026

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It's highly unlikely anything will come of this, but it shows the lengths to which Democrats are willing to go to obtain and hold on to power. They do not care about the rule of law, the constitution, the co-equal branches of government, or any of that if those things obstruct their pursuit of power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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