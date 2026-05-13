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The Democrats' Response to Losing at the Virginia Supreme Court Just Escalated

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 13, 2026 1:00 PM
The Democrats' Response to Losing at the Virginia Supreme Court Just Escalated
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Democrats are not coping well with the Virginia Supreme Court rightly ruling against their redistricting referendum, a move that sought to disenfranchise the state's Republican voters. In response, they've proposed lowering the retirement age for the state Supreme Court and packing it with Leftists who will rule in their favor, looking at "judicial reform" across the country (read: packing state and federal courts with Leftists), and even trying to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, a move that will get laughed out of SCOTUS shortly.

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But now attorney Marc Elias has a new plan: nuke the entirety of the Virginia state government.

Incredible. Democrats control the governorship, both chambers of the state legislature, and the state supreme court. And that's not good enough because Democrats lost one ruling that blatantly violated Virginia's laws and state constitution.

Democrats believe in one thing: power. Anything — any laws, constitutions, courts, or politicians — who get in the way must be destroyed.

And all the Democrats in the House of Delegates and the state Senate.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

Truly. For all their bloviating about "the will of the voters," they sure seem to ignore the will of the voters from 2020, who wanted a bipartisan commission and changed the state constitution to reflect those wishes.

On top of that, no matter how you feel about Abigail Spanberger's win, Virginia voters did elect her and a Democrat-controlled legislature. This would undermine the will of those voters, too.

To "save democracy."

The "norms" crowd is very quiet about all of this.

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It's highly unlikely anything will come of this, but it shows the lengths to which Democrats are willing to go to obtain and hold on to power. They do not care about the rule of law, the constitution, the co-equal branches of government, or any of that if those things obstruct their pursuit of power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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