Here's What Scott Bessent Said About Cutting the Interest Rates Right Now. Will Trump Agree?

Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today
Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today
Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress
Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress
ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative Bias
ABC7 Los Angeles Busted Using AI to Tweak DHS Statements to Satisfy Narrative...
Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump
Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
Midterm Polling Gives Senate Republicans a Path to Victory
Midterm Polling Gives Senate Republicans a Path to Victory
Today Would Be a Great Day to Expel Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Today Would Be a Great Day to Expel Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
VIP
Complaint Filed with FEC Over Gun Control Group's Alleged Fundraising Shenanigans
Complaint Filed with FEC Over Gun Control Group's Alleged Fundraising Shenanigans
The Media Patting Its Own Back Begins Anew
The Media Patting Its Own Back Begins Anew
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to Their Voters
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on 'Rudderless' Democrats For Force Feeding Candidates to...
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait...
President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence
President Trump Slams Europe For Their Energy Dependence
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigration
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigrati...
The Potential Cancer Breakthrough Big Pharma Doesn't Want You to Know About
The Potential Cancer Breakthrough Big Pharma Doesn't Want You to Know About
Tipsheet

Here's What Scott Bessent Said About Cutting the Interest Rates Right Now. Will Trump Agree?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2026 3:00 PM
Here's What Scott Bessent Said About Cutting the Interest Rates Right Now. Will Trump Agree?
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Two things of note regarding the Treasury Department: 1. There’s a new executive order coming that will require banks to collect citizenship data on their customers. 2. Secretary Scott Bessent doesn’t think now is a good time to cut the interest rates. That fiscal battle has been one on social media, where Trump has lambasted Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting the rates last year. He’s out in May of 2026. It’s almost here, but now, given Operation Epic Fury, Bessent isn’t keen on cutting the rates right now (via Semafor):

Advertisement

The Federal Reserve should “wait and see” before deciding whether to lower interest rates amid the war in Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC.

“In terms of: Do I think rates should be lowered? Eventually. I think now that we have to wait and see; we have to wait and see what happens to the economy,” Bessent told Semafor Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith. “But I think as we went into January [and] came out of January and February — the economy was very strong.”

US President Donald Trump has spent much of his second administration lobbying for lower interest rates. For now, the Fed is “doing the right thing by sitting and watching” how the Iran conflict plays out, Bessent said.

“I would be shocked, for instance, if [the European Central Bank] hiked [interest rates],” Bessent said. “Although I will say that many European countries, [like] the UK, and Asian countries, are subsidizing demand, which we haven’t done in the US.”

[…]

In a 23-minute interview at the Semafor World Economy’s inaugural Treasury Secretary Dinner at the Library of Congress, Bessent weighed in on a range of other subjects including:

A forthcoming executive order requiring banks to collect citizenship information on their customers: “It’s in process. And I don’t think it’s unreasonable, because: Why don’t we have information on who’s in our banking system? I have a place in the UK; they want to know who lives in every apartment — and how do we know that it’s not part of a foreign terrorist organization?”

Recommended

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY JEROME POWELL SCOTT BESSENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Will Trump agree on the rates? The new executive order for banks is solid though.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg Got Spanked Today Matt Vespa
With The Strait of Hormuz Closed, Europe's Plan Is to Simply Not Use Energy Dmitri Bolt
Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
CENTCOM Provides an Update 24 Hours Into The US Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz Dmitri Bolt
Well, We Know When Eric Swalwell Is Leaving Congress Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Republican Donor Blows Up CNN Panel After Pope's Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement