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Why Everyone Tracking Oil Tanker Traffic Is Pleased to See Where They're Heading

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 13, 2026 12:45 AM
Why Everyone Tracking Oil Tanker Traffic Is Pleased to See Where They're Heading
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Will there be market disruptions today? Sure, but the flow of oil and energy will not stop. Iran believes this crisis over the Strait of Hormuz will turn in its favor. It won’t. Markets shift, and we’re already seeing that. For those tracking oil tanker traffic, it seems like everyone is heading into the Gulf of America. And ensuring security along the Panama Canal, which liberals mocked Trump over, looks very important right now, huh?

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The blockade is set for 10 AM. Iran says that’s not allowed or something, as if they have a choice. They don’t have a navy anymore. Oil production in the United States is actually sky-high right now. 

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ENERGY IRAN PANAMA PANAMA CANAL USA

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