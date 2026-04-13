Why Everyone Tracking Oil Tanker Traffic Is Pleased to See Where They're Heading

Will there be market disruptions today? Sure, but the flow of oil and energy will not stop. Iran believes this crisis over the Strait of Hormuz will turn in its favor. It won’t. Markets shift, and we’re already seeing that. For those tracking oil tanker traffic, it seems like everyone is heading into the Gulf of America. And ensuring security along the Panama Canal, which liberals mocked Trump over, looks very important right now, huh?

Advertisement

The blockade is set for 10 AM. Iran says that’s not allowed or something, as if they have a choice. They don’t have a navy anymore. Oil production in the United States is actually sky-high right now.

Trump won. Iran lost.



The entire global energy market reshuffled itself to accommodate the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. And it just so happens that the world's biggest producer of oil and natural gas is the United States of America.



Iran will never recover from this. https://t.co/6U6UC00nbD — Matt Forney (@mattforney) April 12, 2026

You love to see it 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/4UG1IiQRas — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 12, 2026

"wHy dIdn'T tHeY pLaN foR IrAn cLosINg tHe sTraiT of hOrMuz?"



Congratulations if you said this — you played a crucial role in the op! https://t.co/PASPqZYJWt — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 12, 2026

This is the most America First shit I’ve ever seen https://t.co/TSHOqbDY45 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 12, 2026

Looks like that canal down in Panama was pretty important after all…



Good thing we got it back from the Chinese before it turned into a choke point we didn’t control. https://t.co/mD1Dst4Lu2 — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) April 12, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz: lame, hates freedom, no SEC championships.



The Gulf of America: cool, American exceptionalism, full of freedom and oil, all of the SEC championships. https://t.co/5dz8tos8SN — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) April 12, 2026

You love to see it.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.