The Reactions to This Moment From Sabrina Carpenter's Performance at Coachella Were Pure Gold

Artist Sabrina Carpenter performed at Coachella. I’m sure her fans enjoyed the show, which is being reported on, and the crowd seemed to like it. However, at some point during her set, there was some yelling or whatever you want to call it, and she didn’t like it. Yeah, you guessed it, the insufferable, woke mob attacked her for being racist and Islamophobic.

Advertisement

Remember when Sydney Sweeney didn’t care about how leftists were angered about her jeans ad with American Eagle—same energy here. Carpenter apologized, but she didn’t need to; you’re uncancellable, lady. But the reactions were gold:

Sabrina Carpenter didn’t like a sound someone was making during her performance and now she is being accused of being anti-Arab. pic.twitter.com/5OxSqjbPNR — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 12, 2026

my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!

I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026

“You call it Zimbabwe?! It’s pronounced Rhodesia” pic.twitter.com/d7HHiubkWq — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) April 13, 2026

My face when I hear a liberal white woman saying anything. pic.twitter.com/wDWuJieCyV — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) April 13, 2026

My face when someone says Istanbul instead of Constantinople. pic.twitter.com/0Wk7G4LZBc — RAW (@dogma1955) April 12, 2026

When I tell my wife I developed an app to track how many parasitic third worlders my taxes pay to bring here pic.twitter.com/E5SE6F8YPH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 12, 2026

Hot take, your culture isn’t an excuse to be fucking annoying, have some manners or go the fuck home and come back when you learn how to behave https://t.co/vvxdU7D5d8 — Will johnson enjoyer EX boyfriend (@willjohnsonbf1) April 12, 2026

POV: you’re about to die at an Ariana Grande concert in London pic.twitter.com/1QG9unvujz — Pub (@PubWanghaf) April 12, 2026

When you drive through Springfield, Ohio pic.twitter.com/dOMhWPjvLp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 12, 2026

"Is that your culture? I don't like it." pic.twitter.com/Tpfzl8B2hl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 12, 2026

My face when I hear "Press 1 for English" pic.twitter.com/TTyca3c3FV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 12, 2026

Advertisement

I love Sabrina Carpenter now pic.twitter.com/tH3SL8B8RX — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) April 12, 2026

Some inbred desert cro magnon made monkey mating ritual noises at a Sabrina Carpenter concert and she made this face as a reaction so now her career is over https://t.co/Cubb0W8cWW pic.twitter.com/dWmHJ6pdax — Moongazer (@joeybeastmarket) April 12, 2026

Something tells me the new Sabrina Carpenter meme is going to get a lot of use pic.twitter.com/0bvBobbpMj — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) April 12, 2026

God, how some of these clowns were so angry over this.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.