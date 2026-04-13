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The Reactions to This Moment From Sabrina Carpenter's Performance at Coachella Were Pure Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 13, 2026 6:00 AM
The Reactions to This Moment From Sabrina Carpenter's Performance at Coachella Were Pure Gold
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Artist Sabrina Carpenter performed at Coachella. I’m sure her fans enjoyed the show, which is being reported on, and the crowd seemed to like it. However, at some point during her set, there was some yelling or whatever you want to call it, and she didn’t like it. Yeah, you guessed it, the insufferable, woke mob attacked her for being racist and Islamophobic. 

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 Remember when Sydney Sweeney didn’t care about how leftists were angered about her jeans ad with American Eagle—same energy here. Carpenter apologized, but she didn’t need to; you’re uncancellable, lady. But the reactions were gold:

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ENTERTAINMENT ISLAM MUSIC WOKE
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God, how some of these clowns were so angry over this.

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Congress Is Gearing Up for Their Version of the Purge. Here's Who's on the Chopping Block Matt Vespa
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