Eric Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in a New Video. It's Not Good.
Eric Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in a New Video. It's Not...
Wait, That's Why the Iranians Can't Reopen the Strait of Hormuz?
Wait, That's Why the Iranians Can't Reopen the Strait of Hormuz?
House Dems' Latest Demand Involving Trump Is Never Going to Happen. The Lack of Self-Awareness Is Painful
House Dems' Latest Demand Involving Trump Is Never Going to Happen. The Lack...
Excuse Me, Our Diplomats Were Ambushed in Iraq by Iran-Backed Militias?
Excuse Me, Our Diplomats Were Ambushed in Iraq by Iran-Backed Militias?
The Eric Swalwell Sexual Assault Story Is Now a Total Fiasco
The Eric Swalwell Sexual Assault Story Is Now a Total Fiasco
The Fight for Election Day Is Now at the Supreme Court
The Fight for Election Day Is Now at the Supreme Court
VIP
Nebraska's Court of Appeals Has a Chance to Cement Tough-on-Crime Sentencing. The Question Is Will They?
Nebraska's Court of Appeals Has a Chance to Cement Tough-on-Crime Sentencing. The Question...
AI: A Blessing or a Disaster in the Making?
AI: A Blessing or a Disaster in the Making?
Oil, Faith, and Freedom: Lifting Latin Americans Out of Poverty
Oil, Faith, and Freedom: Lifting Latin Americans Out of Poverty
Rules for Radicals Turns 55: Division Without Deliverance
Rules for Radicals Turns 55: Division Without Deliverance
Red States Prove Lower Energy Costs Start With Expanding Domestic Supply – From All Sources
Red States Prove Lower Energy Costs Start With Expanding Domestic Supply – From...
Words, War, and the Bully Pulpit
Words, War, and the Bully Pulpit
Immigration Won’t Fix America’s Marriage and Baby Bust
Immigration Won’t Fix America’s Marriage and Baby Bust
DOJ Reaches Settlement in Landmark Case Over Biden-Era Government Censorship of Americans
DOJ Reaches Settlement in Landmark Case Over Biden-Era Government Censorship of Americans
Tipsheet

Guest Shuts Down Bill Maher's Attempt to Trash Operation Epic Fury

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 11, 2026 6:55 AM
Guest Shuts Down Bill Maher's Attempt to Trash Operation Epic Fury
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher missed the target when trying to cast Operation Epic Fury as a disaster last night, which got shut down by guest Douglas Murray, who outlined how this military action was a tremendous strategic success. Now, what’s the off-ramp here? That’s a legitimate question, as the Trump White House has all but said the military objectives behind Epic Fury have been met, more or less: 

Advertisement

MAHER: We did it, and it didn’t work. 

Now what? Do we cut and run, or do we stay the course? I hope Donald Trump is the abandoner he’s always been. 

We always cut and run! 

We did it in Vietnam, we did it in Iraq, we did it to the Kurds, we did it in Afghanistan, we did it in Beirut. That’s us. No lifeguard on duty. 

If you get in with us, we are going to fck you, and that’s Donald Trump. He’s an ashole but he’s our a*shole. Murray pushed back with a blunt assessment of what he says actually happened on the ground:

 MURRAY: I disagree because I think once started, you have to finish this.

 I don’t agree that it’s failed. It’s been an incredibly successful operation in lots of ways. 

Supreme leader dead, Iranian air force destroyed, nuclear sites attacked again. The Navy of Iranian Revolutionary government at the bottom of the ocean. These are not small things. It’s not the case that the Iranian Revolutionary government has come out of this well.

I know that some people are wanting to say that after four to six weeks of war, this is some kind of loss for America. 

It isn’t. 

It’s an amazing strategic success but everyone wants to know what the out is. 

Recommended

Eric Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in a New Video. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Maher isn’t one of us—we all know this—but he has been more willing to challenge his side, which has gone off the rails with woke, DEI-obsessed, illiberal nonsense. The man enjoys conversation. If you listen to his podcast, Club Random, he talks with anyone, which is problematic for leftists today because it threatens their authoritarian mindset. Exposure to different ideas is considered heretical. The process of testing and scrutinizing their policies is seen as heretical behavior. That’s partly why they’re so extreme today.  

Maher was right about Islam here, where he’s been openly critical of the religion for years:  

Where’s the lie there? 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eric Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in a New Video. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
The Eric Swalwell Sexual Assault Story Is Now a Total Fiasco Matt Vespa
Wait, That's Why the Iranians Can't Reopen the Strait of Hormuz? Matt Vespa
Excuse Me, Our Diplomats Were Ambushed in Iraq by Iran-Backed Militias? Matt Vespa
The Fight for Election Day Is Now at the Supreme Court Jordan Sekulow
House Dems' Latest Demand Involving Trump Is Never Going to Happen. The Lack of Self-Awareness Is Painful Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eric Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations in a New Video. It's Not Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement