WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their Iran Ceasefire Coverage

For members of the media, this is like an acid trip: They have a president of the United States whom they despise and believe is a liar, and an authoritarian regime in Iran that lies constantly. So, when a ceasefire agreement is reached, they remain blind. The only exception is our press corps, which prefers and trusts Tehran more; Trump derangement syndrome has been at its peak the past 36 hours.

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The media spread a 10-point plan issued by Iran’s state media, specifically the office of the supreme leader. Meanwhile, earlier today, reports surfaced that the Strait of Hormuz was closed. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to the media to clarify the facts about the ceasefire, while criticizing the constant flow of fake news reports.

President Donald J. Trump has posted to Truth Social stating "Numerous Agreements, Lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the U.S.A. / Iran Negotiation, in many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE." pic.twitter.com/NTGgY4Dpsh — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 8, 2026

“There is an updated plan, Iran has already conceded to many of those old points,” a U.S. official told Fox News.



The previous 10-point plan being circulated is not the latest framework, I’m told. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 8, 2026

First, the Strait is open, with maritime traffic increasing since yesterday. Second, that 10-point plan that spread faster than COVID across the airwaves was immediately discarded. It claimed we’d agreed to a total withdrawal from the region; for example, that’s not happening. This roadmap was not accepted. What was actually agreed upon was a framework that President Trump found workable alongside our own 15-point plan. Leavitt issued a stern warning to the press: these talks will be behind closed doors, so whatever Iran says publicly should not be taken as an official statement.

They’re telling us different things in private. Leavitt also mentioned that Trump was informed about Iranian state media reports about closing the strait, and he said he was not happy. On Saturday, Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff will head to Islamabad, Pakistan, to continue negotiations.

🚨 @PressSec says that the reports that Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz are FALSE. pic.twitter.com/deX1QW4WXY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

🚨🚨🚨Vice President Vance will head the U.S. negotiating team for talks with Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. Trump's Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will also participate in the negotiations. The first round of talks will take place on Saturday… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 8, 2026

Leavitt handled more questions unrelated to the ceasefire agreement, particularly regarding President Trump’s ‘annihilation’ post, where he threatened to wipe out Iran. This led to wild reactions from the Left, with some believing he meant carpet bombing the nation with nuclear weapons. Is this everyone’s first time covering the Trump administration? Because everyone who knows better understood that a) no nukes would be used, and b) it was a tactic to encourage the Iranians to come to the bargaining table, which they did. They can’t afford another wave of massive airstrikes.

HACK REPORTER: "How can the president claim that America can ever have the moral high ground if he's threatenting to destroy civlizations?"@PressSec: "The president absolutely has the moral high ground over the Iranian terrorist regime and for you to even suggest otherwise is… pic.twitter.com/kjLQ85kWAq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

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Questions about whether this was moral and dignified, you guessed it, were thrown at Leavitt. Meanwhile, none of them wanted to ask questions that likely would’ve clarified their fake news reporting on Iran’s 10-point plan that was accepted as fact. It was silly season.

Leavitt provided an update on the situation, stating that Iran’s missile program has been degraded, with most of its arsenal and launch vehicles destroyed in airstrikes. We have struck 450 missile sites and 800 drone launching units. Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, more than 13,000 targets have been hit. Iran’s navy, once among the largest in the region, has been eliminated, with 150 vessels sunk, including all its submarines. Seventy-five percent of its naval mines were targeted and destroyed. Its air force is now ineffective in combat. Most importantly, Iran can no longer supply weapons to its proxies, and its nuclear weapons ambitions are now over. Epic Fury also dismantled Iran’s extensive military buildup, which posed a threat to American forces in the region.

White House @PressSec addresses the state of Iran's military and its ability to fund terrorism.



Its Navy? Completely annihilated.



Its Air Force? Irrelevant.



Ability to fund terrorism? Greatly reduced. pic.twitter.com/GKQjdqwwqf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

The Trump White House declared that the military objectives behind these operations have been achieved. Leavitt also sent condolences to the 13 American service members who were killed during Epic Fury and their families.

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The political and military decimation of Iran allowed Trump to gain maximum leverage to secure a ceasefire. Let’s see if it holds.

Also, NATO Watch is on. Are we leaving?

👀WHOA: Karoline Leavitt just hinted that we might be getting an update on whether or not the United States will pull out of NATO as soon as today!



"It's something the President will be discussing in a couple of hours...Perhaps you'll hear directly from the President!" pic.twitter.com/INZzIzk9gS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

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