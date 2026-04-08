Scott Jennings Put on Quite the Show About Iran During on CNN Last Night. Libs Will Hate It.

I thought Democrats wanted the bombings to stop. They did, for two weeks, but now they’re attacking President Trump. It’s the same old show, folks. You know the game here, and so does Salem Radio Host Scott Jennings, who’s also the only voice of reason on CNN. Last night, he delivered another masterclass in criticizing liberals on Iran. From not taking the bait on Trump’s social media post about destroying Iran to clarifying the deal itself.

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He wrecked host Abby Phillip’s point about that post, which has been obsessed about for an unhealthy amount of time by leftists on social media:

One simple truth that shattered her entire narrative.



Scott Jennings SHUTS DOWN Abby Phillip’s pearl clutching over President Trump’s rhetoric on Iran with a single line that cut through all the noise.



PHILLIP: “So my point the threats from Trump, to bomb their bridges, to bomb… pic.twitter.com/vuKzhvR40i — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

Tara Setmayer tried again:

CNN’s Tara Setmayer tried to TRAP Scott Jennings into disavowing President Trump’s comments on Iran.



Jennings REFUSED to take the bait — instead he CLAPPED BACK with a knockout blow:



“I don’t take orders from you, number one!”



SETMAYER: “Why can’t YOU just acknowledge that… pic.twitter.com/rmQuq3cMms — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

SETMAYER: “Why can’t YOU just acknowledge that what Donald Trump said this morning was abhorrent and that NO president should ever threaten annihilating a civilization?” “Why can’t you just acknowledge that?!” JENNINGS: “Look, he’s talking to them in the way that he thinks he needs to talk to them.” SETMAYER: “Why can’t you acknowledge that?!” JENNINGS: “Because I don’t take orders from you, number one!” “And number two, I gave him the space to negotiate with the Iranians the best way he knows how.”

Finally, Jennings did a reality check for the Left’s attacks on Trump for facilitating a ceasefire in Operation Epic Fury, adding why can’t we look at this as a glass half-empty moment. At least, that's a fair response:

The Democrats on CNN were doing everything they could to spin the Iran ceasefire as a LOSS for President Trump.



Then Scott Jennings FORCED the entire panel to confront the one question they couldn’t answer:



“Why can’t we look at this as a glass half-full moment?”



PHILLIP: “The… pic.twitter.com/7yzRmNS8lX — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

JENNINGS: The strait is going to be reopened, and we’re going to negotiate about the rest. Beyond that, we don’t really know much of anything. But I will tell you, yesterday Iran was saying we’re cutting off, you know, talks. We’re not going to continue the talks. The president uses some extreme language and all of a sudden, voila, tonight we have a ceasefire for two weeks. Why can’t we just say, you know what? Maybe we have achieved military objectives. Maybe we have taken down their military and their ability to export terror. Maybe we have decimated their missiles. Maybe we’ve buried the nuclear material, and maybe we’ve got two weeks to make the world a safer place. Why can’t we look at this as a glass half-full moment?

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Bonus: Podcasters don’t dictate Trump’s actions—he does. Period.

Scott Jennings just called out the podcast circle for relentlessly attacking President Trump over Iran.



They’ve been trying to force Trump to bend to their isolationist views — while ignoring the simple truth: Trump’s position on Iran hasn’t changed since he was 30 years old.… pic.twitter.com/iPBq6uLxxN — Overton (@overton_news) April 8, 2026

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