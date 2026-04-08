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Scott Jennings Put on Quite the Show About Iran During on CNN Last Night. Libs Will Hate It.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2026 6:50 AM
Scott Jennings Put on Quite the Show About Iran During on CNN Last Night. Libs Will Hate It.
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I thought Democrats wanted the bombings to stop. They did, for two weeks, but now they’re attacking President Trump. It’s the same old show, folks. You know the game here, and so does Salem Radio Host Scott Jennings, who’s also the only voice of reason on CNN. Last night, he delivered another masterclass in criticizing liberals on Iran. From not taking the bait on Trump’s social media post about destroying Iran to clarifying the deal itself.

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He wrecked host Abby Phillip’s point about that post, which has been obsessed about for an unhealthy amount of time by leftists on social media:

Tara Setmayer tried again: 

SETMAYER: “Why can’t YOU just acknowledge that what Donald Trump said this morning was abhorrent and that NO president should ever threaten annihilating a civilization?” 

“Why can’t you just acknowledge that?!” 

JENNINGS: “Look, he’s talking to them in the way that he thinks he needs to talk to them.” 

SETMAYER: “Why can’t you acknowledge that?!” 

JENNINGS: “Because I don’t take orders from you, number one!”  

“And number two, I gave him the space to negotiate with the Iranians the best way he knows how.” 

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Related:

CNN DONALD TRUMP IRAN SCOTT JENNINGS OPERATION EPIC FURY

Finally, Jennings did a reality check for the Left’s attacks on Trump for facilitating a ceasefire in Operation Epic Fury, adding why can’t we look at this as a glass half-empty moment. At least, that's a fair response:

JENNINGS: The strait is going to be reopened, and we’re going to negotiate about the rest. Beyond that, we don’t really know much of anything. But I will tell you, yesterday Iran was saying we’re cutting off, you know, talks. We’re not going to continue the talks. The president uses some extreme language and all of a sudden, voila, tonight we have a ceasefire for two weeks. Why can’t we just say, you know what? Maybe we have achieved military objectives. Maybe we have taken down their military and their ability to export terror. Maybe we have decimated their missiles. Maybe we’ve buried the nuclear material, and maybe we’ve got two weeks to make the world a safer place. Why can’t we look at this as a glass half-full moment?

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Bonus: Podcasters don’t dictate Trump’s actions—he does. Period. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

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