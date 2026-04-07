Trump Reveals What North Korea's Kim Jong Un Called Joe Biden. It's Hilariously Accurate.

I’m not one to promote anything from Pyongyang, North Korea, but this was incredible. During a lengthy press conference yesterday, where President Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine provided a briefing on the rescue of the downed F-15 weapons systems officer in Iran, you knew the Q&A session was going to be great. It’s Trump leading this, so who knows where we’ll go.

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He managed to take another swipe at Joe Biden, whom he already mocked while coloring with kids at yesterday’s Easter Egg Roll, revealing that the North Korean dictator used to call him “mentally retarded.”

"He was so nasty to Joe Biden. It was terrible," said the president.

.@POTUS: "We have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong-un, who I get along with very well... He used to call Joe Biden a mentally retarded person." pic.twitter.com/GiM3yxUu3Z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

First, it’s accurate. Second, it’s hilarious. And third, yes, Biden could never have pulled off what was accomplished with this Easter rescue in Iran. The man didn’t even want Obama to go into Pakistan to kill bin Laden. Plus, Biden might not have had the energy or bandwidth to keep up with what was happening. We’re lucky no major terror attack occurred because Joe was cooked from day one of his presidency.

Trump also had other vintage moments here:

"You called the Iranians 'crazy bastards...'"@POTUS: "True."



"What is your response to critics who say—"@POTUS: "I don't care about critics."



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v0M6IEbWnh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

NOW - Trump on Iran: "They're very good bullshit artists. That's why for 47 years they've been bullshitting other presidents." pic.twitter.com/Rzg5TCs5Y7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 6, 2026

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