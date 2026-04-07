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Tipsheet

Trump Reveals What North Korea's Kim Jong Un Called Joe Biden. It's Hilariously Accurate.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 07, 2026 7:00 AM
Trump Reveals What North Korea's Kim Jong Un Called Joe Biden. It's Hilariously Accurate.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

I’m not one to promote anything from Pyongyang, North Korea, but this was incredible. During a lengthy press conference yesterday, where President Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine provided a briefing on the rescue of the downed F-15 weapons systems officer in Iran, you knew the Q&A session was going to be great. It’s Trump leading this, so who knows where we’ll go.

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He managed to take another swipe at Joe Biden, whom he already mocked while coloring with kids at yesterday’s Easter Egg Roll, revealing that the North Korean dictator used to call him “mentally retarded.” 

"He was so nasty to Joe Biden. It was terrible," said the president. 

First, it’s accurate. Second, it’s hilarious. And third, yes, Biden could never have pulled off what was accomplished with this Easter rescue in Iran. The man didn’t even want Obama to go into Pakistan to kill bin Laden. Plus, Biden might not have had the energy or bandwidth to keep up with what was happening. We’re lucky no major terror attack occurred because Joe was cooked from day one of his presidency. 

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CNN's Scott Jennings Asked This Dem Rep a Simple Question. He Couldn't Answer It. Matt Vespa
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DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOE BIDEN NORTH KOREA PETE HEGSETH

Trump also had other vintage moments here:

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CNN's Scott Jennings Asked This Dem Rep a Simple Question. He Couldn't Answer It. Matt Vespa
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