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Tipsheet

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Is Already Sucking in the Polls

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 07, 2026 6:00 AM
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Is Already Sucking in the Polls
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Well… well… well, Abigail Spanberger lied. She’s a Democrat. You don’t need to convince me that she was bad news. I didn’t vote for her, but many Virginians did. She won by a 15-point landslide in the 2025 elections, which also saw a total lunatic, who wishes death upon his political rivals and their families, rise to the attorney general’s office. People in this state are idiots. 

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So, she campaigned as a centrist when we all knew she was a radical leftist, and then her party introduced an avalanche of tax hikes and other nonsense. The result: a landslide win turned into an approval rating that’s in the 40s a few months into her term (via WaPo): 


Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s approval rating stands at 47 percent two months into the Democrat’s term, with 46 percent of voters disapproving and 7 percent expressing no opinion in a Washington Post-Schar School poll. 

Spanberger won in a 15-point landslide last year after touting her reputation for bipartisanship built on three terms representing a conservative-leaning district in Congress. But her current ratings reflect sharp polarization among Virginia voters in their views of the state’s first female governor. 

The approval mark for Spanberger is 13 percentage points lower than the average for Virginia governors in Post polling since the 1990s. Her near-even split between approval and disapproval is a worse net approval rating than the early-term scores of her predecessors in previous Post polls. It is also slightly weaker than ratings of her immediate predecessor, Glenn Youngkin (R), in a Post-Schar School poll last fall, showing he ended his term with 50 percent approval and 46 percent disapproval. Unlike Spanberger, Youngkin had come into office with a very narrow victory. 

[…] 

She condemned Trump’s immigration operations and ended controversial partnership agreements between state law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. She has grudgingly supported efforts to redraw the state’s congressional districts to heavily favor Democrats — again, resisting Trump, who has pushed Republican states to redraw districts to preserve the GOP majority in the U.S. House. The Trump administration has routinely excoriated Spanberger in public statements and news releases, and the Post-Schar School poll found strong partisan sentiment about redistricting. 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

That map push is in peril, but we know what liberal pundits are going to say to explain Spanberger’s precipitous fall—it’s misogyny and sexism. 

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