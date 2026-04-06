Here's Trump's Easter Post That Triggered Leftists All Over America

President Trump’s Easter message was one for the history books. It was hilarious and triggered all of liberal America, so you know it was good. He also dropped an F-bomb into the mix.

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One for the books https://t.co/FkIKaRfabY — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 5, 2026

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump on an Easter morning: pic.twitter.com/QJgEQ6tOD4 — Tune, MBA, CISSP (@CartuneNetwerk) April 5, 2026

And, of course, the Democrats seized on this because they’re losers with nothing better to do. All they do is whine and look for ways to raise the cost of living and ruin the country. The good news is that we don’t care. They’ve been eager to get a ‘Trump is unwell’ narrative going, because voters see through it. That’s why he’s president and not Kamala, who would’ve left that F-15 weapons officer stranded. Even worse, she would’ve allowed Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons since she is known to be averse to making tough decisions.

Trump is clearly unfit to be President. But do not let that explain away the evil of his threatening war crimes against the Iranian people, on Easter Sunday no less.



We cannot let Trump normalize this. pic.twitter.com/AlOgJmFtFX — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 5, 2026

Our president is a deranged lunatic and should clearly be removed from office. He’s only there because of Republican Members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/FeZYUQ2VTd — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 5, 2026

An absolute insane person. My god. pic.twitter.com/VCjywWUm7d — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) April 5, 2026

The emperor has no clothes.



Time for the #25thAmendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act. pic.twitter.com/Ad6AERp9N6 — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) April 6, 2026

What an embarrassment this man is. pic.twitter.com/NYYnuKnYmg — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 5, 2026

Dr. Vin Gupta, a highly respected medical expert, has reacted to Trump’s insane Easter message amid ongoing questions about his health “The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.” Trump has gone crazy and he’s showing it on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/1eNVklfw3r — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 5, 2026

I’m sorry, “praise be to Allah”—this guy is hilarious.

The fact real actual journalists are still perplexed at how he postures to our enemies while trolling his self-righteous critics is baffling to me. https://t.co/AQ8Of60MLx — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 5, 2026

I didn’t expect the president to post “Praise be to Allah” on Easter Sunday…but given the context, I’m for it. pic.twitter.com/Q0IUU1AGE4 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 5, 2026

Look, I don’t think it’s appropriate. Wish he hadn’t. But if I have to choose between this and Trans Recognition Day or whatever on Easter, okay. pic.twitter.com/ysrrghogTQ — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 6, 2026

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