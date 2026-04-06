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Tipsheet

Here's Trump's Easter Post That Triggered Leftists All Over America

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 06, 2026 7:00 AM
Here's Trump's Easter Post That Triggered Leftists All Over America
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

President Trump’s Easter message was one for the history books. It was hilarious and triggered all of liberal America, so you know it was good. He also dropped an F-bomb into the mix. 

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Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP 

And, of course, the Democrats seized on this because they’re losers with nothing better to do. All they do is whine and look for ways to raise the cost of living and ruin the country. The good news is that we don’t care. They’ve been eager to get a ‘Trump is unwell’ narrative going, because voters see through it. That’s why he’s president and not Kamala, who would’ve left that F-15 weapons officer stranded. Even worse, she would’ve allowed Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons since she is known to be averse to making tough decisions. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

I’m sorry, “praise be to Allah”—this guy is hilarious. 

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