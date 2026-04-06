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Tipsheet

Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 06, 2026 6:50 AM
Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The United States achieved a remarkable recovery in Iran on Easter. It’s truly a miracle. An F-15 jet was shot down on Good Friday, and one pilot was recovered immediately. The second, the weapons systems officer, took a day to locate, followed by a special forces operation that US officials say was one of the most complex and dangerous in that branch’s history. The CIA had to launch a misinformation campaign, while bombs were dropped as members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps approached. 

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Yet, we’re going to get these old takes about how we’re losing. Sure, this operation wasn’t without its hiccups—an A-10 Warthog was shot down during the search and rescue, but that pilot was recovered in the Persian Gulf. But using social media as an indicator is psychobabble. Sorry, memes are the next piece of the ‘Iran is winning’ narrative. That was mentioned on CNN, and Scott Jennings could hardly believe it. Look at his body language. It says it all. Ex-Obama staffer Nayyera Haq made this silly claim: 

Do you think the Iranians would rather have their entire navy back or their memes?” asked Jennings. “I mean come on! We have destroyed 13,000 military targets, and they have memes?”

It was a great day for our troops and our country, but remember, Iran is winning the war, and Democrats are obsessing over irrelevant parts of this operation. They were all wrong, too. Trump isn’t losing control of the Iran situation—that story was crushed over the weekend. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) got served a piping hot cup of STFU. The anti-Trump establishment wants failure, and they’re not getting it.  

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They're traitors if you ask me. Barely any Senate Democrats spoke about the successful rescue, showing they only love this country when they win. 

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