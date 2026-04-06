Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran

The United States achieved a remarkable recovery in Iran on Easter. It’s truly a miracle. An F-15 jet was shot down on Good Friday, and one pilot was recovered immediately. The second, the weapons systems officer, took a day to locate, followed by a special forces operation that US officials say was one of the most complex and dangerous in that branch’s history. The CIA had to launch a misinformation campaign, while bombs were dropped as members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps approached.

Advertisement

President Trump says the F-15 Crew Member/Officer rescued is a Colonel who is seriously wounded. — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) April 5, 2026

Yet, we’re going to get these old takes about how we’re losing. Sure, this operation wasn’t without its hiccups—an A-10 Warthog was shot down during the search and rescue, but that pilot was recovered in the Persian Gulf. But using social media as an indicator is psychobabble. Sorry, memes are the next piece of the ‘Iran is winning’ narrative. That was mentioned on CNN, and Scott Jennings could hardly believe it. Look at his body language. It says it all. Ex-Obama staffer Nayyera Haq made this silly claim:

Scott Jennings SHATTERS the narrative of former Obama staffer Nayyera Haq after she tries to argue Iran is winning through mimetic warfare.



“Do you think the Iranians would rather have their ENTIRE navy back or their memes?”



HAQ: “The meme war and internet propaganda, which is… pic.twitter.com/NUuGuaNpvL — Overton (@overton_news) April 5, 2026

Do you think the Iranians would rather have their entire navy back or their memes?” asked Jennings. “I mean come on! We have destroyed 13,000 military targets, and they have memes?”

It was a great day for our troops and our country, but remember, Iran is winning the war, and Democrats are obsessing over irrelevant parts of this operation. They were all wrong, too. Trump isn’t losing control of the Iran situation—that story was crushed over the weekend. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) got served a piping hot cup of STFU. The anti-Trump establishment wants failure, and they’re not getting it.

Democrats have 47 seats in the U.S. Senate.



Only 4 of them said a single word about U.S. special operations pulling off one of the most incredible rescues in our nation's history.



Even then, these statements are the absolute bare minimum and are nothing more than a box for them… pic.twitter.com/SgxcQ91DeA — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) April 6, 2026

Military victory is a foreign concept to Democrats https://t.co/rgao7cF1Sx — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 5, 2026

We are trying to rescue a downed American in Iran. Hegseth’s boasts about “no quarter,” “no mercy,” and axing “stupid rules of engagement” mean we have to hope that Iran follows the humanitarian laws that US leaders now dismiss. https://t.co/PqagF9fa3L — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 4, 2026

No update, huh? Disappointing outcome for you? https://t.co/Tlu2WQMwcU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2026

They want failure. They’re annoyed they’re not getting it. https://t.co/is4uTdlcsz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2026

.@RepAuchincloss claims that President Trump "always backs down," and is "losing" to Iran amid a military operation that has decimated the terrorist regime in Tehran.



A sad state of affairs when Democrats can't put their hatred of the president aside and root for America to win. pic.twitter.com/XNthY1meIn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 5, 2026

Advertisement

They're traitors if you ask me. Barely any Senate Democrats spoke about the successful rescue, showing they only love this country when they win.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.