Immigration Agents Launched an Easter Offensive and Picked Up Some Really Bad Hombres

Democrats might have shut down the Department of Homeland Security, but ICE and Border Patrol agents are still being paid. Their civilian staffers were not paid until President Trump issued that memo directing DHS to pay the salaries of all employees at this agency, citing national security concerns. The point is that congressional Democrats thought they were impacting the deportation agenda. All they did was set up for a massive influx of cash for it via reconciliation. ICE is funded through 2029.

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So, as Hill liberals played games, ICE rounded up scores of illegals, some of whom are truly despicable people.

Wilson Zuniga-Ayala, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, with 11 convictions for crimes including burglary and larceny.

Rodolfo Lorenzo-Castro, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for manslaughter with a weapon in Tampa, Florida.

Reinier Fuentes-Armentero, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for FOUR counts of possessing, controlling or intentionally viewing sexual performance by a child in Palm Beach, Florida.

Victor Asuncion, a criminal illegal alien from the Philippines, convicted for forcible lewd act upon a child in the California Superior Court of Contra Costa, Martinez, California.

Arturo Barrios-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of child pornography and selling/renting/loaning/giving obscene material to a minor in Hendry County, Texas.

Zenawi Amisalu Asnakew, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia, convicted for sexual battery in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Marco Antonio Sanchez Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree assault, domestic violence and drug trafficking in Yakima, Washington.

Marco Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for criminal sexual act in Riverhead, New York.

Iurii Mamukayevich Sopromadze, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted for petty theft, terrorist threats and stalking in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Antonio Alvarado-Calate, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault with bodily injury in Harris County, Texas

Adilson Antonio Reyes-Arriola, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of cocaine in the Unites States District Court, District of Rhode Island.

Send them back.

In the DC area alone, ICE arrests surged past 20,000 (via WaPo):

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made nearly 20,000 arrests in D.C., Maryland and Virginia from the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second administration last year through March 10, according to a Washington Post analysis of recent federal data. By comparison, in the last full year of President Joe Biden’s administration, ICE recorded nearly 3,800 arrests in the region. After a dramatic spike in immigration enforcement in D.C. last year, ICE arrests in the nation’s capital have fallen sharply since December, federal data shows. But the rate has remained relatively steady in Maryland and Virginia, where elected leaders and immigrant advocates say they are not seeing any indication that enforcement efforts are lessening.

Happy hunting, fellas.

“Even on the Holy day of Easter, ICE does not take a day off. While Americans celebrated Easter with their families, ICE officers were risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Some of the Easter weekend arrests included murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is committed to protecting our homeland and will not stop getting criminals out of communities.”

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Amen.

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