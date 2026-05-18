Remember That Six-Year-Old Who Shot a Teacher? Well...

A former assistant principal at the school where a six-year-old shot his teacher is facing trial for her conduct before the incident.

Ebony Parker is going on trial in Newport News, Virginia. She is accused of ignoring multiple warnings that a six-year-old student brought a loaded firearm to Richneck Elementary School in January 2023, before he shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, WRAL reported.

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Prosecutors charged Parker with eight counts of felony child neglect, which amounts to one charge for each of the bullets that were in the gun the child brought to the school. She could face up to five years in prison if she is convicted.

The prosecution claims Parker “did commit a willful act or omission in the care of such students, in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life,” according to court documents.

6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher In School. Assistant Principal Goes To Trial: Ebony Parker allegedly ignored concerns about the child having a gun https://t.co/zk5mgfHy8M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2026

It is rare for school officials to face criminal charges after a shooting or other violent incident. But this case garnered national attention, with many questioning how a six-year-old child was able to smuggle a firearm into a school without being caught.

Zwerner, who survived the shooting, filed a lawsuit against the Newport News public school system, alleging that Parker ignored repeated warnings that the child was carrying a firearm. She is expected to testify in the criminal trial as well.

The shooting occurred as Zwerner sat at a reading table. The boy brought his mother’s 9mm pistol from home and carried it into the school in his backpack. He fired one shot that hit the teacher in her hand and chest. She spent almost two weeks in the hospital and had to go through six surgeries. The bullet is still lodged in her chest. The teacher was still able to get her students out of the classroom before collapsing.

Ebony Parker’s criminal trial (felony child abuse) starts today in Newport News, VA. Ted’s getting us ready for this interesting trail on Court TV. @TedCourtTV @CourtTV @danabrams pic.twitter.com/bdXX6OBa0r — HollywoodD (@DavidTheBrea) May 18, 2026

The jury awarded $10 million to Zwerner, who still does not have full use of her left hand. The suit argued that Parker had a duty to protect Zwerner and others after several staff members told her the student had a gun in his backpack.

The child’s mother has already been sentenced to almost four years in prison for felony child neglect and federal weapons charges.

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