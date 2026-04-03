Why This Huffington Post Reporter's Good Friday Tweet Was Quite Embarrassing

They’re godless heathens, right? Maybe, maybe not, but they don’t know anything about religion. That’s why the mainstream press should drop this beat, or at least do a quick Google search, because this tweet from a Huffington Post reporter was downright embarrassing. Stop trying to cause trouble, because that’s how you got wrecked here, lady. The Pentagon held a Protestant-only Good Friday service and tried to make something of it. Reminder: Catholics don’t have Mass on Good Friday:

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NEW: The Pentagon today invited more than 3,500 employees to attend a Good Friday service at its in-house chapel.



Except it’s only for Protestants, not Catholics. https://t.co/kit55jmmJ1 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 3, 2026

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed it is not hosting another, separate Good Friday service for Catholic employees.



“The Protestant service is the only service scheduled in the Pentagon chapel today,” they said in a statement. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 3, 2026

“I guess so the Catholics know their kind ain’t welcome,” said the Defense Department employee who shared the email.



“It’s so ridiculous.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 3, 2026

That might be because Catholics don't have mass on Good Friday. https://t.co/9PbU7zoIf9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 3, 2026

I’m not even religious, and I know that there's no mass on Good Friday. No Catholic would attend this either; it's not necessary. So, this isn’t a story. What the hell is even going on here?

The Jews are also really upset for not being invited to an event we would also not attend — Dan Schneider (@Schneider_DC) April 3, 2026

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