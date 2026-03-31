VIP
What Can We Read Into This Year's CPAC?
What Can We Read Into This Year's CPAC?
Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN?
Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN?
Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal?
Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem...
TSA Agents Finally Got Paid Yesterday..and It Wasn't Just One Check
TSA Agents Finally Got Paid Yesterday..and It Wasn't Just One Check
VIP
Nuke It, Thune
Nuke It, Thune
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb?
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb?
It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive' History
It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive'...
MI Democratic Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Responds to Damning Leaked Audio by Attacking President Trump
MI Democratic Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Responds to Damning Leaked Audio by Attacking Presi...
Lessons From the Vietnam War for Iran
Lessons From the Vietnam War for Iran
Did You Hear the One…?
Did You Hear the One…?
No American Left Behind Means No Exceptions
No American Left Behind Means No Exceptions
Sanctuary Cities Aren't 'Compassion' – They're Criminal Protection Rackets
Sanctuary Cities Aren't 'Compassion' – They're Criminal Protection Rackets
Holy Week and the Power to Shape Perception by Manipulation and Fear
Holy Week and the Power to Shape Perception by Manipulation and Fear
Kimmel Gets It Backward on Blue-Collar America
Kimmel Gets It Backward on Blue-Collar America
Tipsheet

Something Is Very Odd About This Chicago Shooting That Claimed a High School Student

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 31, 2026 6:30 AM
Something Is Very Odd About This Chicago Shooting That Claimed a High School Student
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

This story may change as police provide updates, but it’s strange that there’s yet another tragic shooting in Chicago, and authorities won’t reveal who committed it. Lilly Bova, 16, was shot and killed on Saturday. She was well-liked in her community, which is now in shock. A person of interest is reportedly being investigated by law enforcement, but no other details have been released (via NY Post):

Advertisement

A 16-year-old girl was gunned down in a quiet Chicago suburb Saturday morning — and authorities have neither caught nor identified her suspected killer. 

The victim, identified as high school sophomore Lilly Bova, was killed in the Cook County neighborhood of Glenview around 11 a.m., authorities said. 

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a person of interest but have revealed few details about who may have killed the well-liked teen. 

“While we cannot share further details at this time, this was an isolated incident and does not appear to pose a risk to the general public,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement — without revealing further details about the murder that has shocked her loved ones in the peaceful, affluent village. 

It’s these types of developments that make you wonder if this was a political calculation. The city has already been rocked by the murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman, 18, who was shot and killed by an illegal alien on March 19.  

Recommended

Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO CRIME GUN VIOLENCE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLINOIS

Jose Medina, 25, who shouldn’t have been in this country and was also wanted on shoplifting charges, has been charged with murder. He entered the country illegally in 2023 under the Biden invasion. It’s a Laken Riley-type incident.  

Do we have another case with this Bova shooting? Also, this person is not a threat to the general public. A girl was shot and killed. What are we even talking about here? 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN? Matt Vespa
Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal? Matt Vespa
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb? Derek Hunter
It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive' History Amy Curtis
TSA Agents Finally Got Paid Yesterday..and It Wasn't Just One Check Matt Vespa
Karoline Leavitt Had the Perfect Line to Shred the Media for Avoiding Sheridan Gorman's Murder Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN? Matt Vespa
Advertisement