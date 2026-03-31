Something Is Very Odd About This Chicago Shooting That Claimed a High School Student

This story may change as police provide updates, but it’s strange that there’s yet another tragic shooting in Chicago, and authorities won’t reveal who committed it. Lilly Bova, 16, was shot and killed on Saturday. She was well-liked in her community, which is now in shock. A person of interest is reportedly being investigated by law enforcement, but no other details have been released (via NY Post):

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A 16-year-old girl was gunned down in a quiet Chicago suburb Saturday morning — and authorities have neither caught nor identified her suspected killer. The victim, identified as high school sophomore Lilly Bova, was killed in the Cook County neighborhood of Glenview around 11 a.m., authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a person of interest but have revealed few details about who may have killed the well-liked teen. “While we cannot share further details at this time, this was an isolated incident and does not appear to pose a risk to the general public,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement — without revealing further details about the murder that has shocked her loved ones in the peaceful, affluent village.

It’s these types of developments that make you wonder if this was a political calculation. The city has already been rocked by the murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman, 18, who was shot and killed by an illegal alien on March 19.

Jose Medina, 25, who shouldn’t have been in this country and was also wanted on shoplifting charges, has been charged with murder. He entered the country illegally in 2023 under the Biden invasion. It’s a Laken Riley-type incident.

Do we have another case with this Bova shooting? Also, this person is not a threat to the general public. A girl was shot and killed. What are we even talking about here?

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