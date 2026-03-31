VIP
What Can We Read Into This Year's CPAC?
What Can We Read Into This Year's CPAC?
Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal?
Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem...
Something Is Very Odd About This Chicago Shooting That Claimed a High School Student
Something Is Very Odd About This Chicago Shooting That Claimed a High School...
TSA Agents Finally Got Paid Yesterday..and It Wasn't Just One Check
TSA Agents Finally Got Paid Yesterday..and It Wasn't Just One Check
VIP
Nuke It, Thune
Nuke It, Thune
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb?
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb?
It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive' History
It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive'...
MI Democratic Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Responds to Damning Leaked Audio by Attacking President Trump
MI Democratic Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Responds to Damning Leaked Audio by Attacking Presi...
Lessons From the Vietnam War for Iran
Lessons From the Vietnam War for Iran
Did You Hear the One…?
Did You Hear the One…?
No American Left Behind Means No Exceptions
No American Left Behind Means No Exceptions
Sanctuary Cities Aren't 'Compassion' – They're Criminal Protection Rackets
Sanctuary Cities Aren't 'Compassion' – They're Criminal Protection Rackets
Holy Week and the Power to Shape Perception by Manipulation and Fear
Holy Week and the Power to Shape Perception by Manipulation and Fear
Kimmel Gets It Backward on Blue-Collar America
Kimmel Gets It Backward on Blue-Collar America
Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 31, 2026 7:00 AM
Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN?
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I don’t think Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was expecting such a contentious interview on CNN. Yet, being from a safe district, he went off the rails regarding the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. The agency went dark on Presidents’ Day weekend, leading to hundreds of TSA agents quitting after working without pay, thanks to the antics of the Democratic Party. The Democrats may think they’re controlling the messaging, but they’re not; the GOP just isn’t effective at it right now. 

Advertisement

There’s a difference. If CNN can call out the BS on this, like during Swalwell’s interview with host Brianna Keilar, you know others see through these games. Who ended the two-week CR in February, leading to this shutdown? Democrats. Who did a 180 when the GOP actually gave in to the Democrats’ demand for funding DHS, except for ICE and CBP? Democrats. This shutdown is a Democrat production. It also didn’t take long for Swalwell to basically say funding ICE is subsidizing executions—these people are nuts.

KEILAR: “House Republicans want DHS fully funded, including ICE. Democrats want to fund DHS minus ICE and some CBP.” 

“Realistically, though, ICE does have enough money to operate through the end of Trump’s term already.” 

“Even without that funding, the Democrats object to what are you gaining as a party for the American people, if ice is still going to be funded to operate either way, here?” 

SWALWELL: “Well, the White House, by funding ICE and CBP is essentially sanctioning or signing off on more public executions.” 

“You know, we saw what happened with a nurse named Pretti and a mom named Good. And I’m not going to cosign on that.” 

“And I’m with 100 members of the Senate, Republicans and Democrats who voted to fund every part of Homeland Security, including TSA, but not give more money to CBP or ICE…” 

Keilar immediately cut back in to refocus the question. 

KEILAR: “But I mean…do you disagree with what I laid out there?” 

“That ICE has enough money, that there is enough money without the money that Democrats are objecting to, because what—” 

SWALWELL: “That’s why I don’t want to give them more money…” 

KEILAR: “But if they have enough, then how is it not just symbolic?” 

“Because at this point you have a lot of people who are paying the price, right? A lot of attention has been paid to TSA. They, of course, are now getting paid because of the executive order.” 

“But it’s not just them, right? Civilians in the Coast Guard, they are going without. Many of them in California.” 

“How long should they be prepared to work without a paycheck?”

Instead of answering directly, Swalwell pivoted. 

SWALWELL: “It’s not symbolic to a six year old boy named Joseph in my district. A couple weeks ago, he and his family were arrested and deported, and he’s deaf…and ICE wouldn’t even allow him to take his assistive hearing devices with him…” 

KEILAR: “And how long do you think folks should expect this shutdown to continue?” 

SWALWELL: “It can end right now. You know, Brianna, and the president, if he says he’s paying TSA, who the hell knows? He doesn’t even seem to believe in Congress anymore.” 

“He’s in defiance of the Republican leader in the Senate—” 

That’s when Keilar finally snapped at the repeated deflection. 

KEILAR: “Let me rephrase it!” 

“How long are Democrats prepared…” 

“How long are Democrats prepared to hold the line on where they are, if there isn’t a change from Republicans?” 

SWALWELL: “I will continue to support paying TSA. I cannot support more public executions or deporting more little children like the six year old in my district who was sent without his hearing devices to Colombia.” 

“I’m not in for that. And most Americans aren’t either.”

Recommended

Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE

Well, since the Democrats’ last-minute stunt before the recess, Senate Republicans vow to fund all of DHS, including ICE, for three years, with no Democrat concessions for ICE agents. It will be passed via reconciliation. I’ll believe it when I see it. 

Also, and this is evergreen, Eric, you're simply not a serious person.

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal? Matt Vespa
Can Democrat Voters Really Be This Dumb? Derek Hunter
Something Is Very Odd About This Chicago Shooting That Claimed a High School Student Matt Vespa
It Happened Again — Pregnant North Carolina Woman Stabbed by Criminal With 'Extensive' History Amy Curtis
TSA Agents Finally Got Paid Yesterday..and It Wasn't Just One Check Matt Vespa
Karoline Leavitt Had the Perfect Line to Shred the Media for Avoiding Sheridan Gorman's Murder Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Want to Guess What NBC News Omitted in Their Headline About This Dem Rep's Scandal? Matt Vespa
Advertisement