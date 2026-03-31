Eric Swalwell Got Pressed Hard on the DHS Shutdown by…CNN?

I don’t think Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was expecting such a contentious interview on CNN. Yet, being from a safe district, he went off the rails regarding the Department of Homeland Security shutdown. The agency went dark on Presidents’ Day weekend, leading to hundreds of TSA agents quitting after working without pay, thanks to the antics of the Democratic Party. The Democrats may think they’re controlling the messaging, but they’re not; the GOP just isn’t effective at it right now.

There’s a difference. If CNN can call out the BS on this, like during Swalwell’s interview with host Brianna Keilar, you know others see through these games. Who ended the two-week CR in February, leading to this shutdown? Democrats. Who did a 180 when the GOP actually gave in to the Democrats’ demand for funding DHS, except for ICE and CBP? Democrats. This shutdown is a Democrat production. It also didn’t take long for Swalwell to basically say funding ICE is subsidizing executions—these people are nuts.

This seems to be happening more and more on CNN. Anchor Brianna Keilar eventually SNAPS at Rep. Eric Swalwell after putting him in the HOT SEAT for more than three minutes — pressing him on WHY Democrats are refusing to pay DHS. Swalwell repeatedly tried to dodge the question,… pic.twitter.com/J78MaMNcwn

KEILAR: “House Republicans want DHS fully funded, including ICE. Democrats want to fund DHS minus ICE and some CBP.”

“Realistically, though, ICE does have enough money to operate through the end of Trump’s term already.”

“Even without that funding, the Democrats object to what are you gaining as a party for the American people, if ice is still going to be funded to operate either way, here?”

SWALWELL: “Well, the White House, by funding ICE and CBP is essentially sanctioning or signing off on more public executions.”

“You know, we saw what happened with a nurse named Pretti and a mom named Good. And I’m not going to cosign on that.”

“And I’m with 100 members of the Senate, Republicans and Democrats who voted to fund every part of Homeland Security, including TSA, but not give more money to CBP or ICE…”

Keilar immediately cut back in to refocus the question.

KEILAR: “But I mean…do you disagree with what I laid out there?”

“That ICE has enough money, that there is enough money without the money that Democrats are objecting to, because what—”

SWALWELL: “That’s why I don’t want to give them more money…”

KEILAR: “But if they have enough, then how is it not just symbolic?”

“Because at this point you have a lot of people who are paying the price, right? A lot of attention has been paid to TSA. They, of course, are now getting paid because of the executive order.”

“But it’s not just them, right? Civilians in the Coast Guard, they are going without. Many of them in California.”

“How long should they be prepared to work without a paycheck?”

Instead of answering directly, Swalwell pivoted.

SWALWELL: “It’s not symbolic to a six year old boy named Joseph in my district. A couple weeks ago, he and his family were arrested and deported, and he’s deaf…and ICE wouldn’t even allow him to take his assistive hearing devices with him…”

KEILAR: “And how long do you think folks should expect this shutdown to continue?”

SWALWELL: “It can end right now. You know, Brianna, and the president, if he says he’s paying TSA, who the hell knows? He doesn’t even seem to believe in Congress anymore.”

“He’s in defiance of the Republican leader in the Senate—”

That’s when Keilar finally snapped at the repeated deflection.

KEILAR: “Let me rephrase it!”

“How long are Democrats prepared…”

“How long are Democrats prepared to hold the line on where they are, if there isn’t a change from Republicans?”

SWALWELL: “I will continue to support paying TSA. I cannot support more public executions or deporting more little children like the six year old in my district who was sent without his hearing devices to Colombia.”

“I’m not in for that. And most Americans aren’t either.”