Tom Homan Wasn't Taking Any Nonsense on the From These Sunday Talk Show Hosts

Border Czar Tom Homan did well slapping down liberal media narratives about the Department of Homeland Security shutdown and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents being deployed at airports. These agents are now helping travelers get through security and finding and detaining illegal aliens. They’re handing out water to weary travelers, assisting with medical emergencies, and serving as placeholders for those who need to step out of line to use the restroom.

Advertisement

On CBS News, host Margaret Brennan tried to frame this crisis as a White House issue. It’s not:

CBS viewers are not going to like this one.



A smug Margaret Brennan tried to pin the DHS shutdown on President Trump — Tom Homan instantly SHATTERED that narrative right to her face.



BRENNAN: “Why wasn’t the White House able to get both heads of the party the president… pic.twitter.com/2Y1DxBqogK — Overton (@overton_news) March 29, 2026

BRENNAN: “Why wasn’t the White House able to get both heads of the party the president controls on the same page?!” HOMAN: “Look, I’ve been up on the Hill. I’ve been in these meetings. I’ve met with lawmakers on both sides. This isn’t a White House issue. This is the Democrats shutting down the Department of Homeland Security. I’ve been in these meetings—” BRENNAN: “So did you support the Republican bill in the Senate that passed?” HOMAN: “I support Congress opening up the ENTIRE government, the entire DHS, and not holding people in DHS hostage because they don’t like immigration enforcement.” BRENNAN: “So, no. You weren’t on board with the Senate bill?” HOMAN: “I’m with the president.” BRENNAN: “Okay…”

On CNN, Homan defended ICE’s actions at airports from Jake Tapper:

Jake Tapper PRESSED Tom Homan on what ICE agents at airports have actually accomplished.



The Border Czar FIRED BACK with a series of truth bombs about ICE that CNN’s audience wasn’t ready for.



TAPPER: “What have ICE agents at airports been doing? What have they actually… pic.twitter.com/7JIiTn2mws — Overton (@overton_news) March 29, 2026

TAPPER: “What have ICE agents at airports been doing? What have they actually accomplished?” HOMAN: “Well, look, the wait lines have decreased.” “I was in Houston — wait lines decreased by about half.” “We got additional agents going to Baltimore yesterday to bring those lines down.” “And I can understand the TSA union’s position. You know, they want to be paid and they’re frustrated.” “However, the facts are every place we send ICE officers, the lines have decreased — and they need to decrease more.” “Look, they’re checking identification before you go to screening. We’re not going to have an ICE officer looking at x-ray images, deciding what bags need to be secondary.” “That’s a high level of training. But we can check IDs before they get to that machine.” “We can cover exits to make sure that people don’t enter through the exits.” “That takes that TSA agent off that security line and puts him on an x-ray machine.” “We’re plugging other security holes. We want to keep the airport safe.” “So we’re doing the job TSA is asking us to do so their officers can get back to main screening.”

When will ICE agents leave airports? It’s not going to happen today or tomorrow, despite TSA agents being paid from other monies from last year’s tax cut bill:

CNN’s Jake Tapper tried to force Tom Homan into committing whether ICE agents would leave airports now that TSA has been ordered to be paid.



Homan refused to take the bait — instead, he laid out exactly how ICE is keeping airports secure.



TAPPER: “Once TSA agents start getting… pic.twitter.com/IZIful2SZa — Overton (@overton_news) March 29, 2026

Advertisement

Oh, and again, these wondering why ICE agents need to be masked.

Tom Homan educates Jake Tapper on one of the reasons ICE needs to wear masks — constant incendiary rhetoric from Democrats in DC:



"The same people in the Democratic Congress that want ICE to take off the masks, are the same people who say ICE is going to shoot people inside… pic.twitter.com/eQJaV1JKMZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.