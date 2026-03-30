The Victory Option
The Victory Option
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is Trash, But There's a Catch
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is...
How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic
How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic
VIP
Yeah, If You Do This to a Police Officer, You're Going to Get Shot in the Face
Yeah, If You Do This to a Police Officer, You're Going to Get...
VIP
No Kings and No Intelligence
No Kings and No Intelligence
Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship
Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship
This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps
This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps
Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits
Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits
Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Announces Launch of Whistleblower Reward Program
Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Announces Launch of Whistleblower Reward Program
They Wouldn’t Even Say My Daughter's Name
They Wouldn’t Even Say My Daughter's Name
America's Dropped Baton
America's Dropped Baton
Bibi Derangement Syndrome
Bibi Derangement Syndrome
American Blood on the Hands of American Leftists
American Blood on the Hands of American Leftists
Tipsheet

Tom Homan Wasn't Taking Any Nonsense on the From These Sunday Talk Show Hosts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 30, 2026 6:50 AM
Tom Homan Wasn't Taking Any Nonsense on the From These Sunday Talk Show Hosts
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Border Czar Tom Homan did well slapping down liberal media narratives about the Department of Homeland Security shutdown and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents being deployed at airports. These agents are now helping travelers get through security and finding and detaining illegal aliens. They’re handing out water to weary travelers, assisting with medical emergencies, and serving as placeholders for those who need to step out of line to use the restroom.  

Advertisement

On CBS News, host Margaret Brennan tried to frame this crisis as a White House issue. It’s not:

BRENNAN: “Why wasn’t the White House able to get both heads of the party the president controls on the same page?!” 

HOMAN: “Look, I’ve been up on the Hill. I’ve been in these meetings. I’ve met with lawmakers on both sides. This isn’t a White House issue. This is the Democrats shutting down the Department of Homeland Security. I’ve been in these meetings—” 

BRENNAN: “So did you support the Republican bill in the Senate that passed?” 

HOMAN: “I support Congress opening up the ENTIRE government, the entire DHS, and not holding people in DHS hostage because they don’t like immigration enforcement.” 

BRENNAN: “So, no. You weren’t on board with the Senate bill?” 

HOMAN: “I’m with the president.” 

BRENNAN: “Okay…”

On CNN, Homan defended ICE’s actions at airports from Jake Tapper: 

Recommended

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DHS ICE TOM HOMAN TSA

TAPPER: “What have ICE agents at airports been doing? What have they actually accomplished?” 

HOMAN: “Well, look, the wait lines have decreased.” 

“I was in Houston — wait lines decreased by about half.” 

“We got additional agents going to Baltimore yesterday to bring those lines down.” 

“And I can understand the TSA union’s position. You know, they want to be paid and they’re frustrated.” 

“However, the facts are every place we send ICE officers, the lines have decreased — and they need to decrease more.” 

“Look, they’re checking identification before you go to screening. We’re not going to have an ICE officer looking at x-ray images, deciding what bags need to be secondary.” 

“That’s a high level of training. But we can check IDs before they get to that machine.” 

“We can cover exits to make sure that people don’t enter through the exits.” 

“That takes that TSA agent off that security line and puts him on an x-ray machine.” 

“We’re plugging other security holes. We want to keep the airport safe.” 

“So we’re doing the job TSA is asking us to do so their officers can get back to main screening.” 

When will ICE agents leave airports? It’s not going to happen today or tomorrow, despite TSA agents being paid from other monies from last year’s tax cut bill:

Advertisement

Oh, and again, these wondering why ICE agents need to be masked. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense Matt Vespa
The Victory Option Kurt Schlichter
What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is Trash, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
What Happened Between American & Japanese Twitter Accounts Was Pure Gold...and It Will Anger the Libs Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Advertisement