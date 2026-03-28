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Tipsheet

Someone Needs to Take Tiger Woods' Car Keys Away

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2026 6:30 AM
Someone Needs to Take Tiger Woods' Car Keys Away
AP Photo/Francois Mori

Someone needs to take away Tiger Woods’ car keys. Or at least, the man should probably consider investing in a driver, because he keeps crashing his car. The golf star was involved in a rollover crash and arrested on suspected DUI charges yesterday. Woods has since been released on bail (via Yahoo! Sports):

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Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI after a rollover crash near his home in Florida on Friday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 

According to police officials, just before 2 p.m. ET, Woods’ Range Rover was traveling at a high rate of speed on Beach Road on Jupiter Island when he tried to pass a work truck. Woods’ SUV clipped the back of the truck’s trailer and flipped onto its side. 

The crash took place near 281 Beach Road, about 4 miles north of Woods' home. Woods was uninjured and was able to climb out of the SUV on his own, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Woods, in the estimation of officers on the scene, “did exemplify signs of impairment.” 

“The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired,” Marin County Sheriff John Budensiek said. “And at that point, the chief of Jupiter Island Police Department called me from the Martin County Sheriff's Office and asked for our assistance.” 

It comes a few years after his near-fatal crash in Los Angeles, where he was driving to for a photo shoot and golf lesson with Justin Herbert and Drew Brees.

The reactions, however, have been hilarious:

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