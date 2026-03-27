Here's What Happened When CNN Reported Trump Nuked the Dems' Leverage in DHS Shutdown Fight

That’s it. Sorry, Democrats, you lose to Trump again. Your leverage was undermined when the president signed an order allowing the Department of Homeland Security to pay TSA agents. The agency has funds from last year’s tax cut bill. Democrats will spin this, claiming Trump had the money to pay the agents and avoid long airport lines. That’s not going to work, guys. You caused this shutdown.

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The funding bill was non-controversial; it didn’t allocate funds for DHS during Operation Epic Fury, and the increasing threats of terrorist retaliation are outrageous. We’re now at a point where even the media is reporting on your widespread foolishness regarding this issue. I’m also annoyed with Republicans, who gave Democrats too much leeway in terms of respect and decency. It’s obvious they just want to harm American workers — this was an anti-Trump tantrum. Plain and simple. They were likely to lose the fight, especially when ICE agents were deployed at airports, easing TSA workload and reducing security lines.

Here’s how CNN reported on Trump’s order, with some calling it a deer in the headlights moment:

Deer in the headlights moment for CNN.



After weeks of nonstop coverage blaming President Trump and Republicans for TSA workers going unpaid during the DHS shutdown, the network was forced to READ the news that Trump is now signing an executive order to pay them.



This was the… pic.twitter.com/m1wN7ccoLl — Overton (@overton_news) March 26, 2026

New: The money Trump is using to pay TSA is available from last year’s tax cuts bill (which also spent billions on immigration enforcement), according to an administration official. More w/ @burgessev: https://t.co/qIUSBhPn74 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 27, 2026

AKA what Dems have been asking for for weeks.... https://t.co/jwn91T1ly4 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 27, 2026

CNN: “Isn’t ICE funded?”



SWALWELL: “So why don’t we fund TSA?”



CNN: “In the offer that Senate Republicans brought to you a few days ago, there was a plan to... fund the rest of it…”



SWALWELL: “That’s right.”



CNN: “And yet Democrats said no.” pic.twitter.com/X7ikU669l5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2026

It had to be done. And no, Democrats have been toying around on this for too long. Ignore what they say, treat them like idiots, and bulldoze them. Nuke the legislative filibuster and put that pillow over their heads.

Enough of this.

Also, for everyone fretting about splitting the DHS funding proposals, which would not include monies for ICE, that could’ve been handled in a new reconciliation bill. That also needs to happen.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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