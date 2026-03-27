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Here's What Happened When CNN Reported Trump Nuked the Dems' Leverage in DHS Shutdown Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 27, 2026 6:50 AM
Here's What Happened When CNN Reported Trump Nuked the Dems' Leverage in DHS Shutdown Fight
AP Photo/Ron Harris

That’s it. Sorry, Democrats, you lose to Trump again. Your leverage was undermined when the president signed an order allowing the Department of Homeland Security to pay TSA agents. The agency has funds from last year’s tax cut bill. Democrats will spin this, claiming Trump had the money to pay the agents and avoid long airport lines. That’s not going to work, guys. You caused this shutdown. 

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The funding bill was non-controversial; it didn’t allocate funds for DHS during Operation Epic Fury, and the increasing threats of terrorist retaliation are outrageous. We’re now at a point where even the media is reporting on your widespread foolishness regarding this issue. I’m also annoyed with Republicans, who gave Democrats too much leeway in terms of respect and decency. It’s obvious they just want to harm American workers — this was an anti-Trump tantrum. Plain and simple. They were likely to lose the fight, especially when ICE agents were deployed at airports, easing TSA workload and reducing security lines. 

Here’s how CNN reported on Trump’s order, with some calling it a deer in the headlights moment:

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TSA

It had to be done. And no, Democrats have been toying around on this for too long. Ignore what they say, treat them like idiots, and bulldoze them. Nuke the legislative filibuster and put that pillow over their heads.  

Enough of this.  

Also, for everyone fretting about splitting the DHS funding proposals, which would not include monies for ICE, that could’ve been handled in a new reconciliation bill. That also needs to happen. 

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
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