Yeah, About That ICE Arrest at San Francisco Airport...Here's Who Tipped Them Off

You knew there would be one of these videos, and it was something the Democrats hoped for. Fortunately, there was no shooting or deaths, which is what the Left really wanted for many sick political purposes. It was the arrest of some illegal aliens at San Francisco International Airport this week. So, you could imagine how bystanders reacted. Fact: these people were under deportation orders since 2019. Also, it was the TSA that tipped off ICE (via NYT):

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This arrest of ILLEGAL ALIENS occurred yesterday on March 22, 2026 — BEFORE ICE officers were deployed to airports to bolster TSA efforts.



ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport. These illegal aliens had a… https://t.co/Km8uoX9DJT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 23, 2026

The woman and her 9-year-old daughter were walking through Terminal 3 at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday night, heading to their gate to fly to Miami to visit a relative, when a stranger in plainclothes approached. “Angelina?” he asked. “Sí,” she responded. Minutes later, Angelina Lopez-Jimenez was on her knees, crying, as two immigration agents were handcuffing her in front of her daughter, according to video footage that went viral this week. Government documents obtained by The New York Times explain the events leading up to the tense scene, including the exchange between the agent and Ms. Lopez-Jimenez. The documents shed new light on how the Transportation Security Administration is sharing with ICE officials the names and birth dates of travelers believed to have been ordered out of the country by a judge. That has made it easier for the Trump administration to detain and deport undocumented immigrants as they pass through airports. Ms. Lopez-Jimenez, 41, a native of Guatemala, and her daughter, Wendy Godinez-Lopez, were flagged by T.S.A. officials on Friday when they showed up on a passenger list for a Sunday flight from San Francisco to Miami. The agency then tipped off Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the documents. Ms. Lopez-Jimenez and her daughter were living in Contra Costa County, Calif., on the eastern edge of the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the congressman for that region, John Garamendi. She had no criminal history, though she entered the country illegally.

No, New York Times—she entered the country illegally. That’s a crime. I don’t care about the people yelling or the daughter crying—if you break our immigration laws, you’re going. Sure, target the criminal illegal aliens. They should be a priority, but any illegal alien is subject to deportation. That’s how enforcement works.

It’s a black-and-white issue. You’re either in favor of enforcing the laws or you’re not, and we know where Democrats stand on the first.

Also, nice work, TSA.

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