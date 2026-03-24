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Even CNN Is Forced to Admit That ICE Deployed at Airports Have Slashed TSA Waiting Times

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2026 6:30 AM
Even CNN Is Forced to Admit That ICE Deployed at Airports Have Slashed TSA Waiting Times
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Trust in Trump, everyone. On Monday, ICE agents were sent to airports nationwide, with more deployments expected. The TSA's effectiveness remains limited because of the Democrats’ shutdown tactics over an issue that won't affect ICE raids, which are funded through 2029. This DHS shutdown only harms ordinary people and TSA staff, leaving our homeland more exposed to potential terrorist threats like Operation Epic Fury. 

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Democrats are poor on security and detrimental to America. The only thing more frustrating is how Republicans aren’t more forceful in tearing apart these weaklings. Trump ordered ICE agents to help alleviate the stress caused by Democrats strangling the DHS and TSA, which led to not only security lines being cut down, but also the apprehension of illegal aliens. 

Once again, we win, you lose, Democrats. Even CNN had to admit that ICE has helped with security screenings during their report from Atlanta. Of course, they had to balance that out, but the Democrats’ hope for leverage in this fight imploded. 

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Related:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TSA OPERATION EPIC FURY

Border Czar Tom Homan laid down the law on what happened yesterday: 

The reactions have been funny, but the meltdowns haven't reached Mt. Vesuvius levels yet. 

Editor's Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat-caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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