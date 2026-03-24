Even CNN Is Forced to Admit That ICE Deployed at Airports Have Slashed TSA Waiting Times

Trust in Trump, everyone. On Monday, ICE agents were sent to airports nationwide, with more deployments expected. The TSA's effectiveness remains limited because of the Democrats’ shutdown tactics over an issue that won't affect ICE raids, which are funded through 2029. This DHS shutdown only harms ordinary people and TSA staff, leaving our homeland more exposed to potential terrorist threats like Operation Epic Fury.

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Rare media accuracy W https://t.co/qnBc5UiuPh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2026

Scarborough didn't actually read the story he's linking to. https://t.co/kwMaLU5u6P pic.twitter.com/MYGg4q58aF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2026

Democrats are poor on security and detrimental to America. The only thing more frustrating is how Republicans aren’t more forceful in tearing apart these weaklings. Trump ordered ICE agents to help alleviate the stress caused by Democrats strangling the DHS and TSA, which led to not only security lines being cut down, but also the apprehension of illegal aliens.

Once again, we win, you lose, Democrats. Even CNN had to admit that ICE has helped with security screenings during their report from Atlanta. Of course, they had to balance that out, but the Democrats’ hope for leverage in this fight imploded.

ICE agents arrive at U.S. airports.



CNN's own reporter: "The lines are getting shorter. Average wait time is under 40 minutes."



Then spends 30 seconds trying to explain why that's still bad somehow. pic.twitter.com/7o5qPkJkSN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

Hey @SenBooker — per CNN, wait times at ATL airport are down to 40 minutes since ICE stepped in to help TSA.



Maybe instead of going on TV to cry about it, you could join Republicans in voting to fund TSA. https://t.co/9vmXSzGl3B pic.twitter.com/S0xxnVsxON — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 23, 2026

Border Czar Tom Homan laid down the law on what happened yesterday:

Democrats called ICE at airports chaos.



Tom Homan: lines are already shorter, and they're also catching criminals and hunting human traffickers.



Who's right? pic.twitter.com/dmTP2Ii09L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2026

The reactions have been funny, but the meltdowns haven't reached Mt. Vesuvius levels yet.

Guys be careful the Klan is at JFK!! https://t.co/9Hkpoosq9Y — Sam (@presampleSam) March 23, 2026

Editor's Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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