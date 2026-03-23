Mayhem: There's No Way ABC Executives Didn't Know About the Chaos Behind The Bachelorette Circus

I don’t watch this show, although I enjoy the parodies, but The Bachelorette has been canceled this season. I can’t believe I’m mentioning this, but there’s too much palace intrigue to ignore. Also, who thought it was a good idea for Taylor Frankie Paul to be on this show? I know—low standards, but domestic abusers shouldn’t run these contests. It would’ve been a fight for ‘who could get a barstool thrown at their head’ by Paul.

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I mean, what a crazy b**ch—that’s all you can say. And yes, it wouldn’t surprise me if ABC knew about Paul’s baggage, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in 2023. Guys, you don’t think it was going to stay hidden, do you? Also, it’s on video. She’s losing it, throwing barstools, and it ends with her daughter getting hurt in the chaos.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul repeatedly attacked Dakota Mortensen during the 2023 incident in which she pled guilty to aggravated assault; video shows that one of her children was struck during the fight.



Trigger Warning. https://t.co/77CKYpLxvn pic.twitter.com/avr49EacY3 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2026

As a former Bachelor contestant, I can tell you that ABC thoroughly vets every part of your personal history. Given that Frankie Taylor Paul already had a public profile, it’s hard to believe they didn’t know exactly who she was going in to this season. — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) March 19, 2026

ABC has pulled "The Bachelorette" following domestic violence allegations involving Taylor Frankie Paul.



“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus… pic.twitter.com/9eyJHTKM8f — Variety (@Variety) March 19, 2026

The network has since announced it would cancel the 22nd season. Will there be think pieces about this? I don’t know. Even the most obtuse liberal can’t manufacture something here because there’s video.

Still, the show has reportedly been in decline, and for good reason, so they opted to get a social media influencer who likes to wreck her house, relationships, and injure her children in domestic violence disputes.

I mean, this is like sitting in the crow’s nest of the Titanic and thinking nothing would happen if you hit the iceberg.

Casting director at ABC who insisted Taylor Frankie Paul be the bachelorette pic.twitter.com/pXkpTUm5av — Summer's Eye (@HellsBitchen_) March 19, 2026

Okay, now back to how the Democrats are destroying America.

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