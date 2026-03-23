Mayhem: There's No Way ABC Executives Didn't Know About the Chaos Behind The Bachelorette Circus

No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way
No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get...
This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports
This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports
This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's Laken Riley 2.0
This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's...
The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness
The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness
Another Year of Absolute Mayhem in Daytona Beach
Another Year of Absolute Mayhem in Daytona Beach
The Democrats' Plan for 2028 Is a Magical Misery Tour
The Democrats' Plan for 2028 Is a Magical Misery Tour
NRCC Ad Targets Vulnerable Democrats As Airport Chaos Becomes Major Midterm Campaign Issue
NRCC Ad Targets Vulnerable Democrats As Airport Chaos Becomes Major Midterm Campaign Issue
Another Antisemitic Attack in London Leads to Destruction of Volunteer Ambulances
Another Antisemitic Attack in London Leads to Destruction of Volunteer Ambulances
LaGuardia Airport Closed Following Runway Collision Between Air Canada Flight, Port Authority Fire Truck
LaGuardia Airport Closed Following Runway Collision Between Air Canada Flight, Port Author...
And the Oscar for Biggest Coward Goes To...
And the Oscar for Biggest Coward Goes To...
What Type of People Are Against the SAVE America Act?
What Type of People Are Against the SAVE America Act?
Big Tech’s Security Failure Is Putting Millions of Gamers at Risk
Big Tech’s Security Failure Is Putting Millions of Gamers at Risk
Why Do We Allow Iran into American Classrooms?
Why Do We Allow Iran into American Classrooms?
While Mainstream Media Is Shrinking, Rogue Judge Refuses to Allow Downsizing of Voice of America
While Mainstream Media Is Shrinking, Rogue Judge Refuses to Allow Downsizing of Voice...
Tipsheet

Mayhem: There's No Way ABC Executives Didn't Know About the Chaos Behind The Bachelorette Circus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2026 6:00 AM
Mayhem: There's No Way ABC Executives Didn't Know About the Chaos Behind The Bachelorette Circus
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I don’t watch this show, although I enjoy the parodies, but The Bachelorette has been canceled this season. I can’t believe I’m mentioning this, but there’s too much palace intrigue to ignore. Also, who thought it was a good idea for Taylor Frankie Paul to be on this show? I know—low standards, but domestic abusers shouldn’t run these contests. It would’ve been a fight for ‘who could get a barstool thrown at their head’ by Paul. 

Advertisement

I mean, what a crazy b**ch—that’s all you can say. And yes, it wouldn’t surprise me if ABC knew about Paul’s baggage, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in 2023. Guys, you don’t think it was going to stay hidden, do you? Also, it’s on video. She’s losing it, throwing barstools, and it ends with her daughter getting hurt in the chaos. 

Recommended

This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ABC NEWS ENTERTAINMENT VIDEO

The network has since announced it would cancel the 22nd season. Will there be think pieces about this? I don’t know. Even the most obtuse liberal can’t manufacture something here because there’s video.   

Still, the show has reportedly been in decline, and for good reason, so they opted to get a social media influencer who likes to wreck her house, relationships, and injure her children in domestic violence disputes.  

I mean, this is like sitting in the crow’s nest of the Titanic and thinking nothing would happen if you hit the iceberg. 

Okay, now back to how the Democrats are destroying America.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports Matt Vespa
No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way Kurt Schlichter
The Latest Tweet From Taylor Lorenz Is...Mental Illness Matt Vespa
Another Year of Absolute Mayhem in Daytona Beach Matt Vespa
This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's Laken Riley 2.0 Matt Vespa
And the Oscar for Biggest Coward Goes To... Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Dem Senator Had the Dumbest Tweet About ICE Agents Working at Airports Matt Vespa
Advertisement