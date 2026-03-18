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Tipsheet

Watch a Caller Take Chris Cuomo to the Cleaners Regarding Left-Wing Violence

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2026 6:55 AM
Watch a Caller Take Chris Cuomo to the Cleaners Regarding Left-Wing Violence
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo has been better than during his time on CNN. He also seems to be able to say what’s on his mind; the greater independence is there. He’s landed more on the side of common sense, too, since leaving that CNN hellhole. Still, he finds ways to ruffle some feathers. 

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During the call-in segment, “John” from Chicago, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, wanted to set the record straight regarding the comments made about left-wing protesters and riots: they’re the worst. Never has there been the type of mayhem and violence when the right-wing groups come to town. “John” admitted that the worst thing about doing crowd control with the Proud Boys is that police are in for a long walk around town for the day. When the left-wing psycho circus comes, it’s akin to the Bakara Market c. 1993: 

JOHN: “Chris, I just had a follow-up to last night.”

“You see, I’m miffed by one of your guests saying that Biden arced up the temperature, and I agree with you he personally didn’t do it, but I was a police officer for 26 years and I’ve never seen violence in any right-wing protests as bad as I’ve seen in the left.” 

“And all the way up George Floyd, it’s been horrible.” 

“Like when you hear that…let’s say the Proud Boys are coming to town, we’re like, okay, we gotta walk for a long time.” 

“You hear Black bloc or Antifa’s coming, you know you’re in for it.”

“And I’ve never seen violence and things done to police officers as nasty, and as vile as from the left.” 

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Related:

ANTIFA CHICAGO CNN RIOTS

Oh, we’ve known that, too, “John.” Be safe, sir. 

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