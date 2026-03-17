Jerry O'Connell Admitted Something to Bill Maher..and the HBO Host Couldn't Tolerate It

Excuse me? Is actor Jerry O’Connell actually in prison? Bill Maher strongly suggested so during a recent conversation. O’Connell appeared on Maher’s podcast, Club Random, where he revealed that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, and his two daughters apparently got into a physical fight after he criticized Kamala Harris as a candidate for the 2024 election. This kerfuffle happened during election night, and O’Connell was very careful how he phrased it, even quipping that he was putting his marriage at risk for divulging this shambolic election night tale.

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What he said actually wasn’t even that bad: he thought there should’ve been a primary of sorts after Joe Biden dropped out. He also said that the Harris operation had no plan, which is a continuation of her shambolic 2020 run, and the ladies of this household got filled with rage.

Jerry O’Connell reveals his liberal daughters were “filled with RAGE” and “became PHYSICAL” with him when he criticized Kamala Harris as a candidate.



O’CONNELL: “If I say this, will I stay married? Blow it over here.”



MAHER: “Sounds like you’re going to blow it over here.”… pic.twitter.com/65KOW1Xfip — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 16, 2026

Maher was not having any of this nonsense:

I don’t want to tell you how to live your life, but I couldn’t live that way… I say what I truly think. And if it makes you angry, I’m sorry, we’ll have to work that out. I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f*ck up.”

The funny part is that the episode also showed that O’Connell’s observations were correct. Kamala did poorly, as she lost every swing state, the popular vote (not that it matters, but liberals love to cling to that), and was soundly defeated in the Electoral College. Most counties in the country—more than 89 percent—shifted to the right in 2024—it was just a classic ass-kicking.

Watch Bill Maher’s Hollywood guest visibly deflate in seconds after Maher brutally responds to him calling Kamala Harris’ campaign rally “f*cking epic.”



JERRY O’CONNELL: “I went to a Kamala Harris rally. My wife and I donated to the campaign.”



MAHER: “Wow. OOF!”



O’CONNELL:… pic.twitter.com/HhOPUoZCr0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 16, 2026

The two discussed woke leftism and how it’s ruined everything. Maher, a classic liberal, said that it’s fine to find causes and help the marginalized, but today, everyone takes things 10 subway stops too far, where everyone comes off as pedantic idiots, who give away the whole game: they’re just doing this to make themselves feel better. It’s about the narrative only and feeding one’s self-righteous egos.

🚨NEW: Bill Maher *SPARS* with Actor Jerry O'Connell over wokeness🚨



MAHER: "Do you have to always be f*ckingly stupidly counterintuitive about EVERYTHING? ... You look like you're ANGRY about this." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/01ie7fY9Yp — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 16, 2026

Yes, it wouldn’t surprise me if Maher has lost friendships over this, but he doesn’t mind. If a differing opinion causes you to shut down like that, he wants no part of you, and that’s healthy. Maher’s problem isn’t himself—it's his colleagues, which is why the comedian is tired of Hollywood types trying to speak for the masses.

🚨 BOOM! Bill Maher TRUTH NUKES the Democrats, saying they must "cut loose the celebrities"



"They don't strike people as NORMAL, because they're f**king NOT!"



"Democrats ALREADY have a problem with people not thinking they're common sense!"pic.twitter.com/olALl6r6Kk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 16, 2026

Maher isn’t one of us; that’s fine. I can handle a joke, and it’s healthy to find people with whom you disagree and can still have a conversation. That’s life.

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The best part is that this man doesn’t take himself seriously, as all vis-à-vis being some debate creator or game changer. But he so thoroughly demolishes the far left that he drives them insane. That’s a win. Change his mind by talking to him, but leftists are too scared and frankly too stupid to do so.

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