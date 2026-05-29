Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal

Once again, women's rights to safety and privacy are being dismissed at the behest of transgender ideology, even in elementary school restrooms.

Kerri and Luis Rivera, the parents of a third grade girl at Rochester Memorial School in Massachusetts, filed a formal Title IX complaint on sexual harassment grounds following several incidents with a biological male student in the women's bathroom.

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Parents are SUING Rochester Memorial elementary school after a male student who identifies as transgender entered the girl’s bathroom with their 3rd grade daughter and peeked under the stall



The principal allegedly responded by saying the girl should use a different bathroom if… pic.twitter.com/mBLKcIJN42 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2026

NEW: MLLC Files Legal Complaint After Elementary School Allows Trans-identified Boy to Harass Girls in Bathroom



A Rochester, MA father is speaking up after his daughter's privacy was violated in a school bathroom.

Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center filed a legal complaint on… pic.twitter.com/z3YLivBVXt — Massachusetts Informed Parents (@MAInformParents) May 27, 2026

The complaint, filed by Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center, alleges that the male student entered the bathroom and looked under the stall, asking, "Whose feet are those?" When the girl did not respond, the male student allegedly peered through the crack between the stall and wall, and pushed the door open, exposing the young girl who returned to class visibly upset. Another student was in the bathroom and heard the exchange.

This is not the first time an incident such as this has occurred. The letter alleges that multiple parents began complaining after one of the school's two trans students began using the female bathroom. Kerri Rivera called Principal Letendre three separate times to complain, but was met with shallow apologies and a lack of action.

After the incident, the male student continued entering the women's bathroom. The Riveras persistently alerted the school and demanded change, even attending a school committee meeting to request an investigation. "This is not about identity...it's about my daughter's right to privacy, safety, and dignity. Every student deserves to feel protected at school, especially in a vulnerable place like the restroom," Rivera stated at the meeting.

In response to their concerns, Principal Letendre, after initially stating that the male would not be permitted in the bathroom moving forward, suggested that their daughter use a different bathroom if she is uncomfortable. Letendre defended the school's non-action by claiming they are "following the legal obligations as a public school."

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According to Rochester Memorial School, there is no obligation to protect their third grade girls from encountering *alleged* sexual harassment in the bathroom during school. Instead, the school defaults to gender affirming policies for children who have not yet reached puberty.

Rochester Memorial School shattered the trust that parents have in educators to care for and protect their children. The school must be held accountable to the fullest extent possible. Justice must be provided to the Riveras.

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