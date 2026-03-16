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Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2026 6:55 AM
Wow: Michigan State Dem Reveals Why She Can't Run for Re-election
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Michigan State Representative Karen Whitsett, a Democrat, isn’t running for re-election, and she provided a rather damning reason concerning her party. It wasn’t due to fear of losing in the general—she was tired of being part of a party that was, for all intents and purposes, soulless. There are core social action items on the agenda that do not comport with Ms. Whisett’s faith. It was a spiritual decision to not run for re-election (via WDIV Local 4):

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Michigan State Representative Karen Whitsett announced she will not seek re-election and will not run for public office again, saying the decision is faith-based and rooted in her commitment to Jesus Christ and the authority of Scripture. 

[…] 

Whitsett said she can no longer reconcile her faith with the Democratic Party platform. 

“For me, it is impossible to be a faithful follower of Jesus Christ while remaining a member of the Democratic Party as it exists today. I cannot reconcile that platform with Scripture,” Whitsett said. 

“I have compromised my relationship with Jesus for too long, and I’m grateful God did not give up on me. He gave me time to repent, turn, and be fully devoted to Him,” Whitsett said. 

Whitsett named several issues she described as non‑negotiable matters of Biblical truth. 

“That conviction includes the issues I cannot reconcile with Scripture: abortion, the normalization of the gay lifestyle, and the push to redefine gender,” Whitsett said. 

[…] 

On abortion, Whitsett said it has particular consequences for Black communities. 

“We say there is no such thing as Black-on-Black crime, but in my view, abortion is exactly that. We wonder why there are no good men—too many were aborted, and we have emasculated many of the men who are still here. We cannot destroy life and then act shocked when our families and neighborhoods suffer the consequences,” Whitsett said.

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We know the Democrats are godless heathens, Ms. Whitsett. Also, it sounds like you should’ve been a Republican, but we’ll let that go for now: Good on you for leaving such a miserable, disgusting party whose base is even more execrable. 

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